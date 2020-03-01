The Nebraska offense roared to life after falling into an early hole, exploding for 15 combined runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings as the Huskers bested the No. 12 Arizona State Sun Devils 18-10 Sunday afternoon. NU finally ended a seven-game losing streak as it picked up its second win of the Will Bolt era, improving to 2-7.
Sophomore Cade Povich earned the start and picked up his first win of the year for NU as it avoided a sweep after dropping the first two games of the series by a combined score of 27-6.
The Husker lineup sputtered out of the gate, managing one baserunner over the first two innings. Meanwhile, the Sun Devils scored once in the first inning and four more times in the second to build an early 5-0 lead.
NU finally got to Arizona State starter Justin Fall in the top of the third, as senior center fielder Joe Acker reached on a throwing error to lead off the inning. Two singles from the next three batters loaded the bases with one out for junior right fielder Aaron Palensky. Palensky drew a walk to bring home Acker, while a second run scored after senior catcher Luke Roskam was hit by a pitch.
With two runs scored, the bases were still loaded and there was only one out. Then, freshman designated hitter Leighton Banjoff stepped to the plate. He responded by hitting his first career home run, a grand slam that gave the Huskers a 6-5 lead.
NU added two more runs in the top of the fourth inning on an RBI single from sophomore shortstop Spencer Schwellenbach and a Palensky sacrifice fly before Arizona State tied the game on a three-run blast from junior Spencer Torkelson.
The Husker bats again had an answer in the top of the fifth. Banjoff led off the inning with his second home run of the day, giving NU a 9-8 lead. Acker added on with a solo shot of his own with two outs, followed by a single from junior second baseman Jaxon Hallmark and a two-run home run off the bat of sophomore third baseman Cam Chick.
Chick’s home run, the third of the inning for NU, prompted a pitching change, but the offense wasn’t done. After the pitching change, Schwellenbach and Palensky each singled before scoring on Roskam’s two-run double. Banjoff then doubled home Roskam for his sixth RBI of the game.
By the time Arizona State finally recorded the third out, NU plated seven runs on eight hits in the inning to break the game open.
The score remained 15-8 until the seventh inning, when the Huskers added another run when Chick scored on a wild pitch. Arizona State answered in the bottom half of the inning on a two-run home run from junior Drew Swift.
The Huskers once again responded in the top of the eighth, as Hallmark launched a two-run home run to extend the lead. Arizona State did not threaten again, managing just one baserunner over the final two innings as NU clinched the 18-10 win.
The Huskers return to action on Friday, March 6, when they take on Columbia in the home opener. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m.