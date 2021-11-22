The middle of November brought the busiest week of the month for Nebraska athletics. With 12 total athletic events the freshman class, along with this week’s winner, were up for the challenge that the active week of action presented.
For the second week in a row, the DN Freshman Athlete of the Week is men’s basketball guard Bryce McGowens.
The Nebraska men’s basketball team had three home games throughout the week. The Huskers fell to Creighton 77-69, defeated Idaho State 78-60 and lastly took down Southern University 82-59.
Across the three games, McGowens finished his second week of collegiate action with a grand total of 30 points, 23 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks.
McGowens’ week started off slow with the tough loss to Creighton. In the game, the Pendleton, South Carolina native finished with six points and five rebounds. McGowens scored the same amount of points in Friday’s win against Idaho State but also added seven rebounds, three assists, a block and a steal.
In Sunday’s game against Southern, McGowens delivered a stellar performance. McGowens finished with his first collegiate double-double, which he got with an 18-point,11-rebound game. Along with this achievement, McGowens also had four assists, two steals and a block. Topping it all off, McGowens went 10-of-10 at the free-throw line.
On the season, McGowens leads the team with 84 points. He also has 34 rebounds, eight assists, four steals and three blocks.
First honorable mention: Swimmer Milica Opacic
The Nebraska swimming and diving team competed in the Mizzou Invitational from Nov. 17-19. Nebraska struggled as a team, finishing fourth out of five schools.
Across the three days, Opacic competed in eight events. The first day, Opacic grabbed two third-place finishes and an 11th place finish. The 11th place finish came in the 50-yard freestyle where she clocked a time of 23.43. Her third-place finishes came in the 200-yard freestyle relays and the 400-yard medley relay.
In the 200-yard freestyle relay, the Novi Sad, Serbia native swam a 23.10 leg with sophomore Lexi Kucera, junior Emily Haimes and senior Autumn Haebig for a time of 1:31.79. Then she swam a 53.94 leg in the 400-yard medley relay with Kucera, Haebig and sophomore Ella Stein to contribute to a final time of 3:41.46.
On the second day, Opacic grabbed another two third-place finishes and her only first-place of the invite. Opacic finished third in the 100-yard butterfly with a personal best time of 54.69. Then she helped Kucera, Haebig and freshman Maia Hall place third in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 24.43 in the butterfly portion of the race. The team finished with a time of 1:41.32.
The first-place finish came in the 800-yard freestyle relay. With senior Shannon Stott, Kucera and Haebig, the group posted the nation's third-highest time, a blistering 7:15.75, in the event to finish first. Opacic finished her leg with a time of 1:51.93.
On the final day, Opacic finished 17th in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 51.37. Then in the 400-yard freestyle relay, she, freshman JoJo Randby, sophomore Caitlin Cairns and Stott finished fifth with a time of 3:27.59. In the relay, Opacic swam a 52.29 in her leg.
Second honorable mention: Women’s basketball center Alexis Markowski
The Nebraska women’s basketball team competed in two games over the course of the week. The first game was a heated in-state battle against Creighton and the second was the final home game of November against North Carolina Central. The Huskers were victorious in both bouts, taking down Creighton 67-62 then North Carolina Central 113-58.
Across the two games, Markowski put up 19 points, nine rebounds and a block. In the win over Creighton, the center finished the game with 11 points, four rebounds and a block in 13 minutes of play. Then in the win over North Carolina Central, she finished with eight points and five rebounds.
On the season, Markowski has 48 points, 28 rebounds and two blocks.