The middle of March proved to be an exciting one for the freshmen in Nebraska athletics. Freshmen gave their respective teams a spark and, in the case of this week’s DN Freshman Athlete of the Week, even bounced back from a slump to help the team in a big way. This week’s honoree is baseball infielder Max Anderson.
The Nebraska baseball team traveled to Iowa City to battle the Hawkeyes in a three-game series. The Huskers won the series 2-1, defeating Iowa 10-8 in game two and 13-8 in game three.
Anderson started the series off in a slump, but quickly bounced back. In game one, he went 0-for-4 in the team’s 3-0 loss. This was Anderson’s third straight game where he went 0-for-4. Game two, however, was a different story. The designated hitter got back into action with a home run and an RBI double in the team’s 10-8 win.
This performance was then topped in game three. Anderson concluded the series with two hits, five RBIs and a three-run home run which was one of the difference makers in the Huskers’ 13-8 victory. He also finished the game with the team’s best batting average, .349.
On the season, Anderson has proven to be a contributing factor to the team leading in almost every offensive category. Through 11 games, Anderson has 15 hits, 14 RBIs, eight runs and four home runs.
The team’s next series will be a four game showdown against Minnesota from March 26 to March 28.
First Honorable Mention: Women’s basketball forward Annika Stewart
The women’s basketball team concluded their season at the Women’s National Invitational Tournament over the weekend. The Huskers fell in the second round to longtime rival Colorado after taking down University of Tennessee-Martin the previous day.
Through the two games, Annika Stewart racked up 19 points and eight rebounds. Even more impressively, she achieved this in only 27 minutes of action.
In the first round against UT-Martin, Stewart dropped eight points and had six rebounds. Then against Colorado, Stewart had 11 points and two rebounds. She also helped the Huskers stay alive in the second-round game, landing multiple 3-pointers when it was needed.
Stewart wasn’t the only Nebraska freshman to shine in the WNIT. Guard Whitney Brown had 12 points and seven rebounds across the two games. All 12 of her points came in the team’s 72-46 victory over UT-Martin.
Second Honorable Mention: Women’s golfer Michaela Vavrova
The women’s golf team competed at the Allstate Sugar Bowl Intercollegiate from March 14 to March 16. As a team, Nebraska won the tournament with three Huskers finishing in the top 20.
Vavrova tied for 20th at the tournament with a final score of 228. Vavrova was consistent throughout the tournament, going 76 (+4) in each of the three rounds. This is her best career finish, her previous best being her 21st place finish last week at the Arizona Wildcat Invitational.
The team’s next competition will be the Indiana Spring Invitational, which won’t be until April 17.