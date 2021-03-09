The first week of March began calmly before erupting in chaos, with the first of many stacked weekends for Husker-related competition. As a result, many freshmen had a chance to show their mettle competitively, and many did. The DN Freshman Athlete of the Week today is baseball infielder Max Anderson.
The baseball season began on March 5 with a four-game series against conference opponent Purdue. As a team, Nebraska concluded the series with a 3-1 record, scoring a combined 26 runs. Anderson, in his Husker debut, wrapped up the series with eight hits, five RBIs and three runs through 15 at bats.
Anderson coming into Lincoln was the Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year after finishing his junior season with a batting average of .353, 10 home runs, 28 RBIs and 29 runs. After this series, the Omaha native is heading into this week with a batting average of .533.
In the first game, Anderson had three hits and an RBI via a homerun in the team's 6-5 loss. In game two, he began the Saturday double-header with three hits, two RBIs and a run in the team's 7-2 win. He then followed this up with two hits and two RBIs in the 10-0 win. Things were a little quieter for Anderson in game four, as he had three walks and a run in the team’s 4-0 win.
With the season now underway for the Huskers, and given Anderson’s early emergence, it’ll be interesting to see how Anderson will perform after his opening series.
First honorable mention: Soccer forward Eleanor Dale
The soccer team competed in two matches across four days, going toe-to-toe with conference opponents Purdue and Michigan. Freshman forward Eleanor Dale across the two matches finished with two goals off of eight shots.
Against Purdue, the England native single handedly took down the Boilermakers scoring the team’s two goals in the 2-1 victory. Dale was seemingly unstoppable against Purdue, with six shots in the game and five on goal.
In the second game, Dale only had two shots, but was still a threat against the Wolverines in the 3-2 double overtime loss.
Through the first four matches of the season, Dale leads the team in goals with two, shots with 12 and shots on goal with nine. There are six games left in the regular season for Nebraska and with the team’s record at 1-2-1, it’s safe to say that Dale will be a contributing factor if the Huskers are looking to bounce back.
Second honorable mention: Men’s Gymnast Taylor Christopulos
The men’s gymnastics team competed in its last home meet of the regular season against No. 4 Ohio State. The Huskers won with a season best team score 411.100 - 406.700. Christopulos represented Nebraska as the all-around gymnast for the meet, competing in every event.
The Utah native through the six rotations placed in the top 10 four times and rounded out the day with a score of 79.200. Christopulos’ highlights came in the rings and the vault, both of which were his season-bests. Finishing third in the rings, but first overall for the Huskers, Christopulos scored a 13.800. He then followed this with his fourth straight individual title in the vault with a score of 14.950.
The team has only one meet left on the regular season before it returns to Lincoln to host the Big Ten Championships on April 3.