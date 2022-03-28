The week after Spring Break was rather quiet for Husker athletics before entering a weekend filled with spectacle.
For this week’s winner, it was a weekend of action that helped justify their role in the Huskers’ lineup.
This week’s winner is baseball infielder Core Jackson.
Nebraska baseball opened up its conference schedule with a three-game series at home against Michigan.
The Huskers finished the series 1-2, winning game one 13-9 before falling in game two 8-6 and game three 6-1.
Through the series, Jackson contributed to the team both in the field and at the plate. The Wyoming, Ontario native finished the weekend with three hits, two walks and an RBI off 11 at-bats, along with seven assists and two double plays from the field.
In the Huskers’ 13-9 game one win, Jackson finished the game with a hit, a run and two walks off three at-bats. Then in the game two loss, Jackson finished with a hit and an RBI off four at-bats. Jackson’s RBI marked his 10th of the season, making him the fifth Husker to hit the double-digit mark. Jackson also recorded a hit in the series finale.
On the season, Jackson has a batting average of .200 along with a fielding average of .930. Jackson is also second for Nebraska in both assists with 35 and double plays with eight.
First honorable mention: Softball catcher Ava Bredwell
The Nebraska softball team was originally scheduled to compete in four games across the week, but due to weather conditions only played two. The two games were on the road against Michigan, where the Huskers won both.
Freshman catcher Ava Bredwell continued to be a key contributor to the team against the Wolverines. Bredwell finished the two-game series with two hits, including a two-run home run off six at-bats, along with five pop-up catches and an assist.
In the game one win, Bredwell got the ball rolling for the Huskers with a two-run home run in the third inning, her second home run of the season, to give Nebraska a 2-0 lead. This eventually led to the 3-2 victory for the Huskers. Then in the team’s second win in a 7-4 game, Bredwell finished with a hit off three at-bats, her 10th hit of the season.
Second honorable mention: Track and field distance runner Hannah Godwin
The Nebraska track and field team kickstarted the 2022 outdoor season competing in the Emporia State Relays and Combined Events and the Arizona State Invitational from March 25-26.
Freshman distance runner Hannah Godwin competed in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the Arizona State Invitational on Friday night. In her first steeplechase race and outdoor race at the collegiate level, Godwin finished third out of five runners. However, it was the Kearney, Nebraska native’s finishing time in the race that was historic for the team.
Godwin finished the race in a time of 10:42.75, putting her at No. 9 in school history for the event. For the indoor season, Godwin competed in many events for the Huskers, including the 3,000-meter run. Her best time in the event was 9:55.32.