The second full week of April saw stellar action from freshmen in Nebraska athletics, capped off with a literal grand slam on Sunday afternoon by this week’s winner. The DN Freshman Athlete of the Week is baseball infielder Brice Matthews.
The Nebraska baseball team competed in a three-game homestand against Maryland from April 9 to April 11. The Huskers won the series 2-1, outscoring the Terrapins 27-15.
Matthews through the three games had a standout performance. The Texas native finished the series with seven RBIs, four hits and four runs scored. Most impressively, he hit more home runs in the Maryland series than he had at all in the entire season prior. Matthews had one home run entering this weekend’s series, and left it with three.
In the first game, Matthews started the series off solidly with two hits, two RBIs and a home run in the team’s 6-2 win. However, he had a hiccup in the second game. In the team’s 10-7 loss, all of Matthews’ action came in the field, where he had four putouts. He struggled from the plate, going 0-for-3.
But, much like the rest of the team, Matthews bounced back in game three, which saw every Nebraska starter record a hit.
In the team’s dominating 14-3 win, Matthews decimated Maryland at the plate with five RBIs and three runs scored off of two hits. After starting the game off with an RBI double, he put an exclamation point on the win in the bottom of the eighth. With the score 10-3, Matthews knocked a grand slam to seal the victory.
This series also added to Matthews’ batting average, as the hitter had it drop down to .176 during the series against Illinois last week. After this series against Maryland, Matthews’ batting average has now reached .250. The last time Matthews’ average was above .200 was back in mid-March.
The team’s next series will be a three-game road stand at Penn State from April 16 to April 18.
First honorable mention: Women’s tennis player Maja Makoric
The women’s tennis team competed in two matches on April 9 and April 11. Nebraska won both matches of its roadtrip handily, with 5-2 victories over both Maryland and Rutgers.
Makoric through both competitions went 4-0 in singles and doubles play. Against Maryland, Makoric partnered up with sophomore Kristina Novak in the No. 1 doubles match. The duo made quick work with their opponents, winning the match 6-1.
Makoric then competed at No. 4 singles against the Terrapins. The Slovenian dominated her opponent, taking the win in two sets.
The team then traveled to Rutgers where once again Makoric went undefeated in singles and doubles play. Teaming up with Novak again, Makoric walked away with another doubles win, this time 6-2.
In her No. 4 singles match, Makoric had a battle in the second set after winning set one. However, despite being forced to win in a tiebreaker, Makoric won the second set 7-5.
This is Makoric’s first back-to-back sweep of her Husker career in these spots. She almost pulled off back-to-back sweeps in March, but her matches against Wisconsin went unfinished due to the Badgers already holding a 4-0 advantage. Makoric has had a productive season thus far, heading into the final regular season match with a 7-2 record in doubles and a 12-5 record in singles.
The team’s final regular season match will be at home against Iowa on April 18.
Second honorable mention: Softball infielder Billie Andrews
The Husker softball team had a four-game homestand against Illinois from April 9 to April 11.
As a team, the Huskers won the series 3-1. Despite being shut out 4-0 in game one, Nebraska outscored the Fighting Illini 23-16 over the remaining three games.
Andrews continued her dominant stretch of play with another impressive series against the Fighting Illini. In the four games, she finished with four hits, four RBIs and four runs at the plate.
In the field, Andrews saw a lot of action as she had 20 catches, nine assists and eight putouts through the series.
Her biggest game at the plate came in the second round. In the team’s 5-4 win, Andrews played a contributing factor, as her only two hits of the afternoon were both home runs, which led to three RBIs. Her best field day came in the final matchup on Sunday afternoon. In the 8-6 win, Andrews had four assists and two putouts, which kept the Fighting Illini from taking the win.
The team’s next series will be a four-game series at Minnesota from April 16 to April 18.