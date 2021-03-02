Last weekend’s series at Wisconsin would have been a great way to evaluate how Nebraska stacks up against the nation’s top team. Of course, that didn’t happen.
COVID-19 issues within the Badgers program halted one of the premier matchups of the season. At the halfway point of the year for Nebraska, the fourth-ranked Huskers were forced to sit idle.
In a Thursday press release, head coach John Cook acknowledged the weight of the missed opportunity to play in Madison.
"We are obviously disappointed that we won't get to compete at Wisconsin this weekend, but our players understand that the health and safety of everyone is most important," Cook said.
The postponement marks the second series on Nebraska’s schedule to be put on hold, the other being the prospective home opener against Northwestern. While the notion of rescheduling these series remains unclear, Cook said after the Northwestern postponement that he doesn’t favor the idea of playing four matches in one week.
For now, the Huskers will look ahead to the second half of the season, as they hope to compete for a conference title. With a 7-1 record, Nebraska sits fourth in the Big Ten standings. It is well within reach of first-place Ohio State, which has begun the year 11-0. Wisconsin remains 10-0 after last weekend’s COVID-19 issues, and the Badgers have already postponed next week’s scheduled matchup with Iowa.
The variation in matches played among Big Ten teams presents a vague path to the conference championship for all teams involved. Nebraska lags behind other top conference competitors in matches played with eight matches.
The Buckeyes will play their 12th match of the season on Wednesday before traveling for a two-game weekend series two days later. Minnesota, like Nebraska, has one loss, but it holds an advantage over the Huskers with nine wins.
Disparities in matches played were exacerbated by a weekend full of postponements due to COVID-19. Along with Nebraska’s pair of contests against Wisconsin, three other series in the conference were nixed. Wisconsin and Michigan State have temporarily shut down their programs.
Amid all the uncertainty, Nebraska hopes to begin the second half of its season next weekend with a road trip to Illinois. The Illini are coming off a postponed series of their own against Michigan State and have a record of 2-6.
Despite the struggles of Nebraska’s next opponent, the Huskers face a more difficult schedule moving forward. The team’s final five opponents have a combined record of 22-21. That’s a significant improvement over the teams Nebraska has already played that are a combined 14-30. Nine of those 14 wins are from Minnesota alone.
With the possibility that the series against Wisconsin could never come to fruition this regular season, Nebraska’s hopes for a conference title will depend heavily on its performance against the league-leading Buckeyes on March 12 and 13. Missing out on matches due to COVID-19 has suddenly made keeping pace with the Buckeyes even more difficult.
No. 19 Ohio State is one of two teams left on Nebraska’s schedule currently ranked in the AVCA Top 25. The Huskers will face 10th-ranked Penn State in the regular-season finale at the Devaney Center. The Nittany Lions are on the fringe of the top 10 despite a 4-3 record, including a five-set loss to Ohio State. Penn State has a rematch against the Buckeyes Wednesday.
For historic programs like Penn State and Nebraska, making the NCAA Tournament in a condensed field of teams is an unfamiliar challenge. Teams which do not win a conference championship will vie for only 18 at-large spots. As major conferences become more competitive, signature victories become more important.
Conference championship or not, Nebraska must avoid derailing in the second half of its schedule to extend its NCAA tournament streak that dates back to 1982. While the Ohio State series may become the new litmus test for the team’s strength, the Huskers cannot afford to stumble in many of its other contests.
Then, there’s the other looming challenge: stay healthy. It remains to be seen how a two-week shutdown affects an elite team like Wisconsin, but Cook has reiterated that in-match experience cannot be replicated in practice.
“We definitely need to be playing matches,” Cook said after the postponement of the Northwestern series. “You get better every time you play. Any coach will tell you that.”
After another series was dropped from Nebraska’s schedule, the Huskers will have to figure out how to get better as they go along. Their postseason fate may depend on it.