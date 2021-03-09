She was leading the game in scoring with 18 points and only 18 seconds left to go before her team took down a ranked opponent for the second time in less than two weeks.
Then it all, seemingly, came crashing down.
For Nebraska women’s basketball sophomore forward Isabelle Bourne, that is exactly what happened. The Australia native was having one of her best games of the season against then-No. 23 Michigan State on Jan. 10. Bourne led the team that night in scoring with 18 points and even had two steals, but she needed to be helped off the court after suffering an ankle injury.
Fortunately for Bourne, her injury didn’t end her season. However, it did impede what was a promising start to the 2020-21 campaign.
“It was frustrating,” Bourne said. “Frustrating because it’s not an injury that put me out for the season, so it was just a matter of how quickly I could get back in the game.”
Bourne’s ankle injury had her out for three weeks. As of today, she is one of five Huskers to go down during the 2020-2021 season due to injury. Bourne’s injury, on an already small roster, continued to add to the endless list of peculiar occurrences afflicting the Huskers at that point in the season.
“Injury is a part of our game,” head coach Amy Williams said. “But we didn't know what the season was going to look like. We were expecting ups and downs, highs and lows, but they’ve come in forms of injury more than COVID[-19]. She hasn't had an experience where, for long games, she had to sit aside due to injury, and that’s difficult and challenging for any athlete.”
Bourne’s sophomore season was on pace to be more impressive than her freshman one. Entering her second year at Nebraska, Bourne had an average of six points per game and just over four rebounds. She broke out in the 2020-2021 season, however, averaging 14 points per game, over seven rebounds and even grabbed two double-doubles through her first 10 games. Her finest moment pre-injury came when she posted 21 points in the Huskers’ 78-74 victory over Illinois in the team’s third game of the season, a career high at the time.
After going down against Michigan State, Bourne knew the frustration would be prevalent, but she said her desire to get back on the court drove her through rehab. She eventually returned to action for the Huskers for a Feb. 4 game against Penn State. Despite only being in for 20 minutes, Bourne was still able to put up nine points with nine rebounds.
“For her, it didn't take a game or so to get comfortable with her movements and injury,” Williams said. “Usually, it takes some time to work your way back in. It shows her toughness, to be able to work through an injury in a way where she's still finding ways to step back in and really contribute.”
Despite a loss to Penn State, and a more subdued performance from Bourne, she was slowly working her way back to her average of 33 minutes of playtime. However, bumps like four straight losses and even a so-so game against Rutgers were just more hurdles for Bourne to jump over.
“It was tough to get a couple games under my belt and figure out what I could and couldn't do with my ankle,” Bourne said. “But it was definitely good to get back out there. Last year I was trying to gain some confidence. This year, my role within the team grew a lot. I really became a part of the main lineup and could help the team get wins.”
Bourne’s groove began to come back as she dropped 16 points against Iowa on Feb. 11 and even grabbed her third double-double of the season against Maryland on Feb. 14. However, it was a showdown against Northwestern where Bourne erupted.
Refusing to have let Nebraska drop its fifth consecutive game, Bourne decimated the Wildcats with the best overall game in her career. She dropped 21 points, a point shy of her career best, and had a career high 17 rebounds in the team’s 71-64 win.
Bourne would then follow this up with another double-double in Nebraska’s win over Penn State. There she posted her aforementioned career best in scoring with 22 points and had 11 rebounds.
Bourne concluded the regular season averaging just under 14 points and just under eight rebounds per game. For Williams, to see Bourne not only be able to come back from an injury, but also to come back better than ever, shows the drive she has.
“When you've missed a few games, it's something that really reconfirms for a competitor just how valuable the game is,” Williams said. “A lot of credit goes to [her] approach to her rehab. She was diligent about wanting to be back out there on the court with her teammates and pick up where she left off.”
With the Huskers now in the postseason, Bourne and Williams are excited to see what they and the rest of the team can do in the Big Ten Tournament and possibly the NCAA Tournament or other postseason event.
“Our team is really motivated to play our best basketball down towards the end of the season,” Williams said. “We’re working towards that and hoping we can be fully loaded at the conference tournament. We want to make a run and do something special in the postseason.”
The team will begin its run for the Big Ten title on March 10 against Minnesota. Bourne missed out on the first meeting against the Golden Gophers, and she had seven points and eight rebounds in the second.
However, regardless of the outcome in the postseason, one thing Williams wants Bourne to remember from it is how hard she and the team worked to get there in the first place.
“I hope [she] looks back on her injury and is proud of the way she continued to try to step in and lead,” Williams said. “Even when she was not able to be on the court, she was diligent, working to recover from an unfortunate event and get back on the court as soon as she possibly could.”