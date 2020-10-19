The conversation is over.
Junior Adrian Martinez will be the starting quarterback for Nebraska’s game against Ohio State on Saturday, head coach Scott Frost said at Monday’s press conference. However, don’t count redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey out just yet.
“I feel that I got two guys that are playing at a really high level,” Frost said. "...Both of those guys are capable of moving our offense and doing a great job.”
He said that he doesn’t see much separation between Martinez and McCaffrey and believes the Huskers have “two first-string quarterbacks,” but ultimately the player with more experience won for now. If McCaffrey was the veteran, he might have been the starter, according to Frost.
Senior offensive lineman Matt Farniok, who was named as one of three offensive captains for the 2020 season, alongside Martinez and junior wide receiver Kade Warner, feels confident in the abilities of both quarterbacks.
“[McCaffrey is] an extremely talented guy. Honestly, if he’s behind us there is really no drop-off,” Farniok said. “If he ever is in the game and we need him, there’s 100% confidence behind him because I know he is going to make the right call and I also know that he has confidence in himself to make the right play.”
If Martinez is sidelined for any reason, McCaffrey will be more than ready to run Frost’s offense efficiently. The team’s votes for captain reflected that both quarterbacks have a leadership role on and off the field, according to Frost.
Senior cornerback Dicaprio Bootle and senior linebacker Collin Miller are the defensive representatives among the five total captains. Miller said his “jaw dropped” when his name was announced among the team captains. Being seen as a role model by his teammates “meant the world” to him.
“It’s something I will remember for the rest of my life,” Miller said.
Bootle also said he felt honored to be voted captain by his teammates after all his hard work throughout his tenure at Nebraska.
“They really see me as somebody they can lean on and somebody who’s always going have their best interest at heart and always going to try and point them in the right direction,” he said.
Warner, who was recently awarded a scholarship, said he did not expect to be captain when his name was announced.
Warner and the rest of the team has a large task in front of them as they take on No. 5 Ohio State on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio. Despite this, each captain is excited about the challenge and to play against one of the best teams in the country.
“This is one of the best teams in the country and we have a lot of work cut out for us,” Frost said about the Buckeyes, who finished 13-1 last season.
During the off-season, Ohio State, along with Nebraska, were at the forefront of teams pushing for the Big Ten to reverse the postponement of the 2020 football season. Frost credited Ohio State for gathering and presenting information to Big Ten leadership and doesn’t believe Nebraska could have done it without them.
“I’m going to root for them in every single game except this first one,” Frost said.
Each position group will need to execute their assignments in order to compete with the Buckeyes and avenge last year’s 48-7 loss. Nebraska’s offensive line, one of the most experienced position groups, is excited for the opportunity to prove themselves.
“Those are the type of guys that you want to play and test your strength against and see where you stand against those guys,” Farniok said.