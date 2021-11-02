After Bill Straub’s retirement, the Nebraska women’s bowling team has a new head coach, once an assistant coach for the team, in Paul Klempa.
Klempa filled the assistant coaching position with a familiar face to the Nebraska bowling program, Julia Bond.
Bond collected numerous accolades during her first run at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She was named the “Most Outstanding Bowler” at the 2015 NCAA Championships as well as being a two-time NCAA All-Tournament selection, and she was a part of the Huskers winning the national title. Bond has also been a selection of Team USA since 2017.
During Bond’s senior season she played alongside senior Nebraska bowler Cassidy Ray, a freshman at the time. According to Ray, her nickname for Bond is “mom.”
“She was a big role model for me and the other girls on the team,” Ray said.
Even being Bond’s opponent in high school, Ray looked up to the assistant coach due to her competitive drive. When it came to being Bond’s teammate, according to Ray, Bond was her role model. Bond inspired Ray by knowing how to control her emotions, caring about the program and having a good competitive attitude.
As soon as Bond graduated in 2019 with a degree in forensic science, she kicked off her professional bowling career the same weekend as her graduation. Her first stop was, ironically, Lincoln, Nebraska.
“The tour came to me, and I bowled every stop after that,” Bond said.
A variety of things brought Bond back to Lincoln. To start, she wanted to share her experience from playing professionally with younger bowlers. Bond knows there are other bowlers who look to play professionally after their collegiate play, and she wants to help them reach that goal. Lincoln’s culture also helped convince Bond to return.
“As the phrase goes, there is no place like Nebraska,” Bond said.
According to Bond, whether or not she was interested in coaching was a common question. In college, Bond was undecided on the issue. As she got more experience outside of Nebraska, including a part-time coaching position at Judson University, the decision was easier for her to make.
Being 25 years old, Bond didn’t expect this opportunity to come so quickly. Bond was nervous when she was offered the position at her alma mater since she didn’t have much experience as far as coaching goes, but, thanks to her familiarity with the program and the support from Klempa, the integration has gone well.
When Klempa was in the process of picking an assistant coach, it left Ray and the others begging to know who the newest coach was going to be. One of Ray’s guesses was Bond, thinking she would be a perfect fit for the program since she is close in age with the players. Once the news broke out, Ray felt excited.
“The minute it was announced I knew we were going to have another great year,” Ray said.
Since Bond had been in the same position as Ray and the team, Ray knew she had perspective on different players’ outlooks. With the season drawing closer, Bond helped Ray pick out a few things that were hindering her game.
“I felt like I was talking to a friend who was helping me,” Ray said.
Since Bond played for Klempa when he was an assistant coach, Bond felt that the chemistry was already there and they could hit the ground running. When Bond played, Klempa and herself already communicated very well.
This time, Klempa is the head coach, and Bond is the assistant coach.
“We haven’t really missed a beat,” Bond said. “Coach and I already had an established relationship. I think it made the transition go pretty smoothly.”
That isn’t the only relation that Bond and Klempa share. Both started their coaching career around the same age, and with Klempa’s 20 plus years of experience, Bond knows she could learn lots from him.
“There’s so much I could learn from him,” Bond said.
In Bond’s first month, she has found enjoyment in providing for the players and Klempa. She wants to help in every way she can; whether it is short-term or long-term, she wants to help them do their job confidently.
While the women’s bowling team was enjoying its summer break, Bond played professionally. The bowling season typically doesn’t start for the Huskers until the fall, which allows Bond to have her own bowling career, prepare for the upcoming season and then coach the team throughout the year.
“I’m very grateful that the university is supportive and allowing me to chase my own dreams,” Bond said.