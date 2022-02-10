1,238 miles separate Corona, California and Lincoln, Nebraska.
Many Lincoln natives might consider California a vacation spot, but for multiple Husker softball players, it’s home.
The Corona Angels are a premier travel softball club that has produced hundreds of college athletes over its 25-year history. Despite the distance, over a dozen Angels have played softball for Nebraska.
The Corona Angels’ stated mission is to provide a competitive environment that sharpens the five tools of a ballplayer while fostering personal growth so young adults can be successful in life. That statement is personified through Husker softball players who grew up in the Angels’ system.
“They really focused on mental toughness and throwing whatever they could at you,” former Angel and current Husker senior infielder Cam Ybarra said. “Sometimes they would make you afraid to fail, but that was in preparation for college. You got used to the failure part of the game, and how to bounce back from it.”
Coach Marty Tyson started the Angels in 1998 because he wanted his daughters to play softball closer to home. According to Tyson, he would drive nearly two-and-a-half hours for his oldest daughter to play at a high level. When his second daughter was born, he knew they needed a locally based team. Hence, the Angels were born.
“I started at 10-and-under and went all the way to an 18U program,” Tyson said. “Each year we expanded a little bit.”
In 2003, the Angels made the jump to 18 gold, which, according to Tyson, made his club scholarship eligible. Tyson wanted to create a program that could develop the best possible players.
“Number one, you have to play against the highest competition. Those are the same kids you're going to see in college,” Tyson said.
Competition isn’t only external, but internal as well, according to Tyson. For example, each Angels team averages around 24 players in an attempt to mimic the competitive nature of a major Division I program.
The Angels prepare their players for softball at a higher level and mold strong leaders simultaneously, according to Ybarra. The Mission Viejo, California native said that Tyson instilled leadership in his players and always gave everyone the same opportunity, no matter who they were.
Husker sophomore infielder Camyl Armendariz, who started playing for the Angels at age 10, echoed these sentiments.
“No one had a set spot, and it was a very energetic and competitive environment,” Armendariz said. “We all had to fight for our positions.”
This atmosphere focused on competition and hard work translates well to the college level, which is evident by the Angels’ lengthy list of Division I alumnae. Still, the pipeline formed between the club and Nebraska seems strange on the surface.
Coach Tyson’s personal connection to Nebraska explains it. Two of Tyson’s daughters, Tori and Dawna Tyson, played softball for Nebraska during their collegiate careers. Dawna Tyson was a part of the 2013 Nebraska softball team that made a College World Series run.
Former Angels Emily Lockman, Taylor Edwards and Tatum Edwards were also key players on that squad. This connection that Tyson has with the Nebraska program allows him to recommend his players to Nebraska softball head coach Rhonda Revelle.
“Coach Tyson appointed me to Nebraska because a lot of Angels have played here,” Ybarra said.
Revelle and Tyson’s coaching styles also have similarities, making the switch between the two easier. Tyson’s coaching style challenges his players, but it prepares them for college softball at a high level.
“The [Nebraska] coaches' philosophies are very similar to Marty Tyson’s,” Armendariz said. “It’s prepared us so much for what we can do at a D1 school.”
Tyson had high praise for Revelle and the university as a whole. One of Tyson’s main tenets is that a balance must exist between high-level softball and setting up players for the rest of their lives. In his view, Nebraska does a great job in both of these areas.
“Rhonda cares about what’s next. She becomes a mentor,” Tyson said. “We talk about softball, but it's all the other things that Nebraska brings. Every kid that I’ve sent there has got a degree.”
As for the future, the long list of Corona Angels coming to Nebraska is just beginning. Dakota Carter and Katelyn Caneda are both Angels who have committed to Nebraska in the 2022 freshman class. Tyson is excited about their potential in Husker uniforms next year.
“She’s a top-of-the-order speed game kid,” Tyson said about Carter. “She’s going to steal bases, she’s going to slap, she’s going to put pressure on the defense.”
He praised Caneda as well, saying that she would fill her role, whatever was asked of her.
Carter and Caneda’s arrival to Lincoln will continue a rich and storied history of Corona Angels playing for the Huskers. On top of the already immense pressure of being a Division I athlete, it is undoubtedly a big expectation to live up to.
“They are going to be well-adjusted and will understand the expectations,” Tyson said about Carter and Caneda’s transition to college.
If their club softball upbringing is any indication, Tyson’s made sure of it.