Coming off of a series pod win last weekend Nebraska baseball, who was not chosen as a final regional site, came out with a fire in its eyes.
Right from the start, the Huskers were firing. By the end, despite not having a final regional site in tow, the team had thoroughly impressed.
“We addressed it pregame before we started stretching, it was a goal of ours and I’m sure there was some disappointment,” head coach Will Bolt said postgame. “I was a little bit disappointed but we have to move on and control what we can.”
Junior pitcher Cade Povich was dealing to begin the game, feasting on a Northwestern team that hadn't seen the field in over two weeks due to COVID-19 issues. He retired the first nine he faced, calming the Wildcats, a team that leads the nation in home runs per game, averaging 1.93 per game.
The Wildcats sent junior pitcher Mike Doherty to the mound, who made his ninth start of the season as the only Northwestern pitcher with an ERA under three. Doherty got off to a shaky start, but quickly righted the ship following the second inning.
Senior outfielder Logan Foster recorded the Huskers’ first hit of the game with one out in the second inning and proceeded to swipe second base. His 24th RBI of the season, freshman infielder Brice Matthews gave Nebraska a 1-0 lead on an RBI double to score Foster.
A high chopper to start the fifth frame gave Matthews his second hit of the day and put a baserunner in scoring position with no outs. Junior infielder Griffin Everitt then knocked in Matthews with an RBI single to give Nebraska the lead 2-0.
The leadoff man, senior outfielder Joe Acker, laid down a bunt to move Everitt to second with only one out. Things got worse for Northwestern as senior outfielder Jaxon Hallmark poked a single into right field, and advanced to second on a throwing error with Everitt holding at third.
Holding the worst defensive fielding percentage in the conference, junior infielder Spencer Schwellenbach scored Everitt as the throw went home to try and eliminate the run. However, he scored and Hallmark also crossed home plate as the Wildcats got Schwellenbach in a rundown and tagged him out.
With Nebraska out in front 4-0, Povich continued his dominant start as a fielding error allowed the leadoff man to reach in the sixth inning. He capped off the frame, striking out two and picking off another as Northwestern mustered just two hits through six innings.
“The hitters get themselves out the majority of the time, and as long as I’m working and throwing strikes I’m confident in my defense,” Povich said postgame. “My fastball and curveball were working along with my cutter so that helped out a lot.”
Everitt continued his fantastic performance, coming through with another RBI single as the Huskers continued to pour it on Northwestern. With a limited bullpen, Doherty tried to pitch out of a jam but Acker continued the onslaught with a two-run single making it a touchdown lead for Nebraska.
Northwestern tried to turn to its bullpen in the seventh inning, but junior pitcher Parker Hanks gave up a one-out hit to freshman infielder Max Anderson. He then walked Foster as the Huskers moved up to second and third on a wild pitch.
An RBI groundout from junior outfielder Cam Chick gave Nebraska another run, followed by another RBI hit from Matthews to give the Huskers a 9-0 lead. Everitt launched a two-run home run with two outs to put an exclamation point on a career day for the catcher now up 11-0.
“I’ve had some tough luck, but I’ve stuck to my approach and kept working and it showed tonight,” Everitt said postgame. “We’ve been putting a big emphasis about swinging the bat early on and I think we did a good job of that early on.”
Still in the seventh frame, junior outfielder Leighton Banjoff pinch hit and ripped a double down the line to put a runner in scoring position with two outs. Then, in his first plate appearance of the season, sophomore outfielder Luke Sartori cashed in an RBI single and extended the lead to 12-0.
Freshman pitcher Emmett Olson relieved Povich after his impressive performance and closed the door in the eighth inning to hold the score. Another rocky outing from sophomore pitcher Braxton Bragg allowed Northwestern to fight back, but the Wildcats fell short 12-2.
“It was a really complete game, the name of the game was two-out RBI and we used the big part of the yard and it was good to see us do that,” Bolt said. “I saw very determined players pregame and they did just that, competing for all nine innings.”
With an Indiana loss earlier in the day to Michigan, the Huskers now have sole possession of first place in the Big Ten with a record of 24-11. Three Huskers ended the day with three-hit games, along with three innings where three or more runs were scored for the Nebraska offense.
Nebraska will take on Northwestern again tomorrow with first pitch at 2:00 p.m., and the game available on NET. Senior pitcher Chance Hroch will take the mound for the Huskers.