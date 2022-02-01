It was there. It was real, tangible and existed. Nebraska men’s basketball had it in its grasp.
Finally, after three seasons of leading a starved fanbase and program through a desolate, seemingly never-ending stretch of disappointment, head coach Fred Hoiberg’s Huskers were presented with an opportunity.
Again.
It was the same opportunity Nebraska was presented with against Ohio State on Jan. 2, Illinois on Jan. 11, Rutgers on Jan. 29 and so many others in years past — the opportunity to finally make a statement in a tightly-contested game against a Big Ten opponent.
Nebraska needed this in the worst possible way. After letting a completely winnable contest slip away against the Scarlet Knights on Saturday, the Huskers sat at 6-15 and 0-10 in Big Ten play. Tuesday night’s contest against a desperate Michigan squad provided a bounceback opportunity, albeit not a great one on paper.
That didn’t matter. Nebraska overcame foul trouble, responded to run after run the Wolverines went on, posted one of its best offensive performances of the season and had the Wolverines, an Elite Eight team a season ago, on the ropes.
Sophomore guard Keisei Tominaga delivered the haymaker. After trailing by as many as 10 points in the second half, Tominaga drained a 3-pointer to give the Huskers a 73-66 advantage with just over six minutes remaining.
Then he made a game-altering mistake on the ensuing possession. After a Tominaga block attempt on Michigan sophomore center Hunter Dickinson was ruled a foul, Tominaga sprinted nearly half the court in protest and was promptly hit with a technical foul. It sparked a quick 6-0 Wolverine scoring run that slashed the Husker advantage to 73-72 with 5:04 remaining.
From there, the story almost writes itself. Nebraska rolled with the Wolverines down the stretch until it collapsed on itself. Husker freshman guard CJ Wilcher tied the game at 79 with two free throws at the 1:20 mark, then Nebraska immediately surrendered a simple layup on a give-and-go between Dickinson and senior guard DeVante’ Jones.
On perhaps the contest’s most crucial possession, Nebraska senior guard Kobe Webster turned the ball over. Michigan missed a 3-pointer on its next offensive possession but secured the offensive rebound and iced the victory at the free throw line.
When the dust settled, Michigan won 85-79 in a game that featured Nebraska unable to execute down the stretch.
Again.
Tuesday marked yet another painstaking blow in a season filled with gobs of disappointment. The Huskers just might’ve put forward their best effort of the season with their backs fully against the wall, and it still wasn’t enough.
Take the first half for example. Dickinson picked up two early fouls, and the Husker offense took full advantage. The ball moved quickly, the Huskers were able to run out in transition and get easy looks and, most importantly, Nebraska had firm control over the Wolverines in a normally hostile environment.
Nebraska dropped 44 points through the opening 20 minutes in a scintillating display of pace-and-space basketball, led by 14 first-half points from freshman guard Bryce McGowens. The Huskers were 17-of-31 from the field, 4-of-7 from 3-point range and even overcame 11 first-half fouls.
The Huskers were stout defensively, at least from the perimeter. Michigan made just 1-of-6 3-pointers in the first half and 2-of-15 overall — a welcome sight following the Wolverines’ 15-of-32 effort from 3-point range when the two teams met in December. In total, the Huskers held a surprise 44-37 lead
Even when Dickinson returned and dominated the game to the tune of 20 second-half points and the Wolverines held their aforementioned 57-47 lead, the Huskers had an answer. Down 58-50 with 12:33 remaining, Hoiberg rolled a lineup of McGowens, Wilcher, Webster, Tominaga and junior forward Derrick Walker on the floor.
That ended up being both a blessing and a curse. The blessing is, of course, obvious. McGowens was flat-out phenomenal all night and especially down the stretch, making difficult shots look easy and getting to the rim at will. He finished with 24 points against Michigan, becoming the first freshman in program history to record four consecutive 20-point games.
Tominaga, Webster, Wilcher and Walker all made key plays on both ends of the floor, too, allowing the Huskers to make one final charge.
The overall negative is obvious too, one of the direct byproducts of Hoiberg’s coaching decision to roll with one group for over 12 minutes. Fatigue eventually caught up to Nebraska down the stretch, especially as the team’s late-game offense looked incredibly disjointed. Senior guard Alonzo Verge Jr. and junior guard Trey McGowens, who both started Tuesday’s contest, didn’t feature in crunch time.
“The guys that I rolled with down the stretch, they got a little tired digging ourselves out of that hole, but it’s who I rolled with,” Hoiberg said postgame. “It was who I thought was going to give us the best chance to win.”
It didn’t. Nebraska ultimately succumbed to yet another late-game self-destruction that sent the Huskers to 6-16 overall and 0-11 in Big Ten play. The team has lost 14 consecutive conference games dating back to last year.
Tuesday aside, winnable games remain for Hoiberg’s Huskers. A Saturday home game against Northwestern presents another fantastic opportunity to pick up Nebraska’s elusive first Big Ten win.
If it doesn’t, things could spiral further towards infamy.