It’s been another unusual week for the Nebraska women’s basketball team. After falling on the road at Ohio State Thursday night, the Huskers had to immediately turn around and play Illinois on the road Saturday afternoon.
With the 80-70 loss to Ohio State still fresh in its mind, Nebraska wasted no time rebounding from the fall and defeated the Fighting Illini 82-63.
A large part of the victory was due to the 38-point combo from sophomore guard Jaz Shelley and sophomore forward Isabelle Bourne. Shelley led the team in scoring with 21 points, 15 from beyond the arc. Bourne was right behind Shelley with 17.
Another notable performance by the Huskers was from junior forward Bella Cravens, who finished the game with 12 points and led the team with 11 rebounds, producing her second career double-double as a Husker.
As a team, Nebraska was 28-of-63 from the field, 9-of-33 from 3-point range, 17-of-20 from the free throw line and outrebounded Illinois 43-31. The rebound difference in particular was one Nebraska head coach Amy Williams was pleased to see.
“We’re excited about being able to outrebound our opponent by 12,” Williams said postgame. “It was also a team effort. All of our kids had some opportunities to keep Illinois off the glass and I was proud of our efforts.”
Bourne immediately set the tone for Nebraska’s explosive offense, dropping a 3-pointer 30 seconds into the game. The momentum began rolling for the Huskers as Shelley and Bourne delivered the next seven points before Illinois got on the board.
But even when the Fighting Illini scored to make it 9-2, Bourne replied with a 3-pointer and junior guard Sam Haiby’s jumper made it 14-2. This back-and-forth then went on for the remainder of the quarter.
“We talked about having better starts to our games,” Bourne said postgame. “The last few games we’ve been kind of slow out of the gates, so we’ve been focusing on that. I’m just trying to do my part in that area and come out guns-blazing whether in scoring or rebounding to give us a good start.”
At the start of the second quarter, Nebraska was now ahead 25-11 and it didn’t give Illinois any room to close the gap. The Huskers ripped the Fighting Illini in the second, tallying up 14 points against Illinois’s six in the first half of the quarter to make it 39-17. Illinois tried to chip into the lead in the second half of the quarter, cutting the deficit to 43-26, but freshman guard Kendall Coley landed a jumper to get the last score of the half, sending Nebraska into the locker room up 45-26.
After Nebraska freshman center Alexis Markowski opened up the third quarter with two free throws, Shelley went on to score the next eight points. However, the Huskers seemingly stabilized with an average lead of 20 points. Even when Illinois tried slowly chipping away at the deficit, making the score 56-40, then 58-42, then 60-44, Nebraska answered with more scoring. As the game entered the final quarter, the Huskers were now ahead 64-44.
The Fighting Illini made one final attempt to come back in the first half of the fourth quarter. This nearly gave Illinois a chance as it closed the gap down to 64-55. A part of the reason for the sudden surge was because, according to Williams, the team was looking to avoid foul trouble. In the third quarter, Nebraska had committed seven of its 19 fouls.
“We just need to be smarter in those situations,” Williams said. “We got called for fouls and had to adjust. The team agreed one reason we let them tap into the lead was because we were fouling a bit in the third then letting them have too many perimeter shots.”
But a 3-pointer by Shelley shut the whole thing down. Following that, the Huskers outscored Illinois 15-8 to finish the game with the 82-63 win.
With the win, Nebraska is now 18-6 on the season and 7-6 in conference play. However, the team will immediately have to turn its attention to its next opponent No. 7 Indiana. But Williams knows this win will help the team prepare for the showdown.
“A road win in the Big Ten is hard to come by,” Williams said. “We’re thrilled to be going home with this win. I don’t think the team will be sad when they get home and prepare for the big game against Indiana.”
The game will be at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Feb. 14. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. and can be viewed on Big Ten Network or listened to on Husker Radio Network.