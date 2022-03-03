Throughout the season, the Nebraska women’s basketball team’s best performances have been defined by its explosive offense. Whether it’s from a few players or the bench, when the Huskers go off, it’s hard to stop them.
Thursday night was a perfect example of that as Nebraska demolished Illinois 92-74 in its first game of the 2022 Big Ten Tournament.
It was a record setting night for the Huskers as they finished the game with a season-high 15 3-pointers, a single-game record for any Big Ten Tournament game.
“We really shot the ball pretty well from beyond the arc,” Nebraska women’s basketball head coach Amy Williams said postgame. “We hit 15 3s and did a really great job getting some inside-outside touches. It was just a great team performance.”
It wasn’t just the overall team performance that made history. Sophomore guard Jaz Shelley put her name in the record books after dropping nine 3-pointers in the game, dethroning former Husker Natalie Romeo for the single-game record in program history.
Alongside her nine 3-pointers, Shelley was nearly unstoppable in the game, finishing with a career-high 32 points, seven assists, five rebounds and two steals.
“She does so much for our team,” Williams said. “She makes everybody better. We’re so glad she’s a Husker.”
While Shelley delivered a stellar performance, there was still significant showings from other players.
Freshman center Alexis Markowski continued her breakout season, finishing as the team’s second-leading scorer in the game, dropping 22 points. She also led the team in rebounds with nine and blocks with three. Behind her, sophomore forward Isabelle Bourne had 15 points, four rebounds and four assists.
The final Husker to finish with double-digit scoring was junior guard Sam Haiby at 10, along with six assists and three rebounds.
Haiby put the game in motion with a 3-pointer over a minute in. Then after early ties in the first, Nebraska set the tempo following 3-pointers by Bourne and Shelley. On the strength of layups by Haiby and Bourne, the Huskers were now ahead 15-7 halfway through the first quarter. While Illinois tried to close the gap, Nebraska had an answer for each of the Fighting Illini’s attacks.
This was perfectly demonstrated when the Huskers expanded their 17-12 lead into a 26-14 lead. However, Illinois did drop in a 3-pointer of its own right at the end of the first quarter to make the score 26-17.
After a quick score by Nebraska, the Fighting Illini comeback attempt began with a 4-0 run but ended shortly after that. A 3-point barrage from Shelley and Markowski made it 40-23 quickly and ended such an attempt. Illinois didn’t tap out as it continued to chip away at the deficit. Yet, the deficit was too severe for the Fighting Illini. When the teams went into the locker rooms, the Huskers were now ahead 44-29.
Nebraska’s tempo was truly present at the start of the second half as it built its lead up to 50-30 less than two minutes in. Then, even when Illinois tried slowing down the game Illinois didn’t make any serious damage to the Husker lead. As the fourth quarter commenced, the Huskers now led 68-52 and soon easily put the game away.
With the win, Nebraska advances to the quarter-finals round of the Big Ten Tournament where it faces No. 3 seed Michigan. This will be a rematch of the Huskers early January clash with the then-No. 8 Wolverines, where Nebraska handed Michigan its first loss of the season 79-58. But now, exactly two months later, Williams knows the Wolverines will be looking for vengeance.
“It’s going to be a tough task,” Williams said. “We know that and it’s been a long time since we’ve played Michigan so we’re now unfamiliar with them. We have to go back and take a peak at them. But luckily we have a late game tomorrow which will give us all day to prepare for them.”
Tipoff for the game is currently set for March 4 at 8:00 p.m. and can be viewed on Big Ten Network or listened to on Husker Radio Network.