After having five straight home games to open up the season, the Nebraska women’s basketball took a trip to San Diego, California for its first road game of the season.
The Huskers took part in the two-day Dana on Mission Bay Holiday Tournament and went toe-to-toe with Drexel in game one. Despite the first away game being the day after Thanksgiving, Nebraska wasn’t phased by anything as it took down the Dragons 65-53.
Sophomore guard Jaz Shelley led the Huskers as an unstoppable force from nearly every area of the court, finishing the game with 30 points. The Oregon transfer was 8-of-9 in field goal shooting, 8-of-9 from the free throw line and 6-of-7 from beyond the arc.
“It comes down to what the team needs from me,” Shelley said postgame. “Either I need to come in and rebound, or knock some shots down or facilitate. I was heavily guarded tonight, but I turned into a facilitator and my teammates got me the ball.”
Behind Shelley’s performance, the team finished 21-of-49 in field goal shooting, 9-of-25 in 3-pointers and 14-of-18 from the foul line. Nebraska also had 51 total rebounds, 44 defensive and kept the Dragons on the fence for a solid chunk of the game. Due to the Husker defense, Drexel only went 29-of-77 in field goal shooting, 4-of-19 in 3-point shooting and 3-of-4 from the foul line.
Accompanying Shelley in scoring was sophomore forward Isabelle Bourne with seven points and six rebounds. Freshman forward Annika Stewart and senior guard MiCole Cayton both finished with six points. Freshman center Alexis Markowski and junior forward Bella Cravens finished with five points. Cravens also led the team in rebounds with 14.
Sophomore guard Ashley Scoggin had four points and freshman guard Allison Weidner rounded out the scoresheet with two points.
“This is a quality win,” Nebraska women’s basketball head coach Amy Williams said postgame. “We knew Drexel was a veteraned team and well coached before we came out here. They did a great job taking us out of the things we do good at. But, it was a special effort by Jaz to help us get the win.”
Drexel stormed right out of the gate as it started the first quarter in a fast tempo. However, despite both teams taking a combined 38 shots, only 11 were made. But at the halfway mark of the opening 10 minutes, the Dragons were up 8-0. Then Markowski put Nebraska on the board with a layup. Shelley followed that up by tying the game after she landed two consecutive 3-pointers.
Following a Drexel jumper, Shelley tossed up yet another basket from beyond the arc to give the Huskers their first lead at 11-10. The Dragons once again took back the lead with a layup. Entering the final minute of the quarter, Drexel attempted to pull away with its lead after senior guard Hannah Nihill put up a 3-pointer giving her team a 15-11 lead. This would be the final points of the quarter, with Nihill contributing 13 of her team’s points.
The Dragons continued their momentum push as they dropped another 3-pointer to go up 18-11. Stewart responded with a 3-pointer of her own to make it 18-14. Then, when Drexel landed a jump shot to make it 20-14, Clayton replied with a 3-pointer to put Nebraska behind by just three. After the Dragons went 1-of-2 at the free throw line, a scoreless period followed.
Nearly two minutes following the free throw, Drexel put up a layup. Nearly another two minutes followed before another basket was made, which was accomplished by Shelley. With her team down 23-17, Shelley was fouled on a 3-point attempt and went 3-of-3 at the foul line and then dropped in her fourth straight 3-pointer of the game. This was the spark plug the Huskers needed as it was the start of a massive 14-0 run to end the second quarter up 31-23.
In the run, Shelley had nine points and was accompanied by a Cravens layup, a Markowski free throw and a Markowski layup.
The Dragons tried opening up the second half getting back into action. After a quick 4-0 run by Drexel, Cravens and Bourne both went 1-of-2 at the foul line to give Nebraska a 33-27 lead. Then when the Dragons put up a jumper to cut the lead to four, Shelley jump-started another Husker run with her sixth 3-pointer. After a Bourne layup and a Shelley layup, Nebraska was ahead 40-29 halfway through the third quarter.
The run continued for the Huskers as Shelley took another trip to the foul line and went 2-of-2. The 9-0 run did seem to end with a Dragons’ jumper and 3-pointer to make it 42-34. But Cayton landed a 3-pointer to give Nebraska a 45-34 lead. Following a Drexel layup, the third quarter came to an end.
Bourne opened up the final 10 minutes with two straight layup shots to put the Huskers up 49-36. After a Dragons’ layup, Weidner replied with her own layup to continue delivering the Nebraska pressure. Despite another Drexel layup, the Huskers just kept responding with their own baskets. At the halfway point of the fourth quarter, Nebraska was ahead 56-44.
With time winding down, the Huskers slowly pulled away from the Dragons, securing their win more and more. Soon, the game came to an end and Nebraska was victorious 65-53.
With the win, the Huskers are 6-0 on the season and will play San Diego tomorrow night for the Holiday Tournament championship. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. and can be listened to on the Husker Radio Network.