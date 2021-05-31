The first half of the NCAA track and field postseason began this week with the preliminary rounds in College Station, Texas.
As a team, Nebraska had 34 athletes competing at the West Preliminary for a chance to head to the NCAA National Championships.
Of the 34 athletes who participated for the Huskers, 10 of them punched their ticket to the national meet.
On day one, junior Michael Hoffer kicked things off for Nebraska with a fifth-place finish in the men’s long jump. Hoffer qualified with a leap of 25 feet, 8 1/4 inches (7.83 meters), crushing his previous best by nearly an entire foot. This jump also put Hoffer at No. 7 in school history.
Following Hoffer was junior Burger Lambrechts Jr. in the men’s shot put. Lambrechts earned a ninth-place finish with a throw of 63 feet, 5 inches (19.33 meters). Lambrechts competed in the shot put at the NCAA Indoor Championships earlier this year, where he finished fifth.
Two first-year Huskers made it to nationals on the second day of competition. Freshmen Mirta Kulisic and Maddie Harris both qualified for nationals with top-12 finishes in the women’s javelin.
Kulisic qualified with a sixth-place finish and a new personal best throw of 175 feet, 1 inch (53.37 meters), putting her at No. 8 in school history. Behind Kulisic was Harris in eighth place, the recently crowned Big Ten Champion in the event. She finished with a throw of 173 feet, 4 inches (52.85 meters) to join Kulisic for the trip to nationals.
On day three, Hoffer once again qualified for nationals, this time in the men’s high jump. Hoffer qualified alongside junior Mayson Conner in the event.
Hoffer led the duo as he recorded a new personal best jump of 7 feet, 2 1/4 inches (2.19 meters) to finish seventh overall.
Conner, who will compete at his third career NCAA Championships, also cleared 7 feet, 2 1/4 inches (2.19 meters) and placed 11th.
The rest of the events were then moved to Saturday due to weather conditions, where five more Huskers punched their ticket to nationals.
Starting with the men’s 1,500-meter run, junior Dais Malebana earned his spot at nationals with a sixth-place finish. His time of 3:39.36 put him at No. 5 in school history.
Three Huskers qualified in the men’s 110-meter hurdles. Senior Luke Siedhoff led the way for Nebraska in the event, placing fourth with a time of 13.58 seconds. This time puts Siedhoff at No. 6 in school history.
Alongside Siedhoff, was sophomore Darius Luff and senior Joey Daniels. Luff qualified with a personal best time of 13.64 seconds, which places him at No. 8 in school history. Daniels rounded out the trio with a time of 13.67 seconds.
Finishing the meet for Nebraska was senior Judi Jones in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase. Jones finished the race in twelfth with a time of 9:56.13 to punch her ticket to nationals.
The 10 Huskers will conclude the track and field season at the national championships in Eugene, Oregon. The championship will be held from June 9 to June 12.