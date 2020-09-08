Six University of Nebraska-Lincoln Greek houses have been placed on temporary suspension effective immediately following large gatherings Monday night, according to Nebraska Today.
These houses include four sororities — Alpha Omicron Pi, Alpha Xi Delta, Delta Gamma and Kappa Alpha Theta — and two fraternities — Phi Delta Theta and Sigma Phi Epsilon. These chapters may not participate in, attend or organize any functions, activities or events and cannot participate as organizations in university-wide events while under the suspension, according to the article.
An investigation is underway per the Student Code of Conduct, and disciplinary proceedings may follow.
Tweets from Monday show gatherings on house properties without face coverings and not following physical distancing guidelines, which occurred on the final night of sorority primary requirement, also known as Bid Day.
These actions violate local directed health measures, university policies and the Cornhusker Commitment, as well as the requirements and expectations for Greek chapters, according to Nebraska Today.
“I am very disappointed in the behavior that has now required us to take these measures,” Chancellor Ronnie Green said to Nebraska Today. “This kind of activity places the health of others and the community at risk. It is seriously important that our students adhere to our health protocols and policies. If they refuse to do so, the university is left with no choice but to pursue disciplinary measures.”