It's get-right week for Nebraska athletics, the theme of this week's Scarlet Fever. Host Grant Hansen and co-host Landon Wirt start the podcast joined by football beat reporter Justin Slepicka to break down Nebraska-Oklahoma and preview this weekend's game against Michigan State. Next, Grant and Landon make their weekend college football picks in "1, 2, NU," and close the show breaking down tough weeks for Husker soccer and volleyball.
Scarlet Fever Season 3 Ep. 5: Get Right Week
- Grant Hansen, Landon Wirt and Justin Slepicka
-
-
- Comments
Landon Wirt
Senior Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Grant Hansen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Justin Slepicka
Sports reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Recent Stories
Trending Stories
-
What to watch for in Nebraska football’s matchup with No. 20 Michigan State
-
Kane Brown captivates audience at postponed concert
-
UNLPD releases details on alleged FIJI sexual assault
-
Five takeaways from Nebraska football’s 23-16 loss to Oklahoma
-
OPINION: Electric scooters not worth the cost, cause safety issues
-
Local authorities try to warn community amid overdose surge
-
WIRT: Despite defeat, Nebraska football proves capable of competing with country’s best
-
No. 6 Nebraska volleyball falls to No. 5 Louisville in 3-0 sweep
-
Weekly crime log, Sept. 12-18