scarlet fever
Art by Andrea Atkinson

It's get-right week for Nebraska athletics, the theme of this week's Scarlet Fever. Host Grant Hansen and co-host Landon Wirt start the podcast joined by football beat reporter Justin Slepicka to break down Nebraska-Oklahoma and preview this weekend's game against Michigan State. Next, Grant and Landon make their weekend college football picks in "1, 2, NU," and close the show breaking down tough weeks for Husker soccer and volleyball.

sports@dailynebraskan.com