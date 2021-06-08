My final year with The Daily Nebraskan was like no other, but my final days with the 2020-21 staff managed to be some of the best.
In our spring semester, we published part one and two of our Black lives matter project. On March 12, we released a series of stories marking one year of the COVID-19 pandemic and exploring how it has impacted campus, including at the DN.
At the end of April, we published our second magazine, titled "Looking back and moving forward." The magazine had themes of reflection, remembering how our university community remained strong through the pandemic, and hope of brighter days ahead.
Through each of these projects, we worked hard to prioritize the needs of our audience, as well as emphasize our strengths as a staff. We had comprehensive storytelling, eye-catching art and page design we were proud to put in students' hands.
At the end of the semester, we had our first in-person awards ceremony since December 2019. We were able to get dressed up and present the Spring 2021 Publications Board Awards not over Zoom, which was the perfect way to close out the year.
As I complete my final tasks as editor-in-chief, I remember this past year fondly, despite it being one of the most difficult years the DN has ever had. I am extremely proud of all the staff was able to accomplish.
I am also very confident in what the DN will be able to accomplish next year with David Berman as editor-in-chief. Now, I am ready to join you all as a Daily Nebraskan alum.
Signing off,
Grace