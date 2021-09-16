s-bigtenpowerranks
Justin Slepicka
Sports reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recent Stories
- the opinion of Emma Krab
-
- Comments
Trending Stories
-
Halsey explores themes of motherhood, femininity in symbolic new album
-
COLUMN: My summer in rural Nebraska
-
WIRT: Frost, Huskers ‘guessed right’ in mistake-riddled domination of Buffalo
-
‘Every day until they’re gone:’ Protesters surround FIJI after alleged sexual assault
-
UNLPD releases details on alleged FIJI sexual assault
-
COLUMN: Why the Nebraska COVID-19 testing resource gap needs to be closed
-
Editor Score Predictions: Nebraska vs. Buffalo
-
Weekly crime log, Sept. 5-11
-
Confident Nebraska defense ‘up for the challenge’ against No. 3 Oklahoma
-
UNL alumni band to perform at East Campus Street Dance