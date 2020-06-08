Hello DN alumni! My name is Grace Gorenflo, and I am The Daily Nebraskan’s editor-in-chief for the 2020-21 school year.
Despite the obstacles we’ve faced the last few months, I could not be more ready to take on the year and lead the newsroom we have all called home. I am happy to tell you that we have big goals for next year, some of which are already underway.
First up, we are currently developing recruitment strategies so we can hit the ground running in August. Specifically, our team of multimedia editors is planning a series of recruitment videos that we can roll out on our various social media platforms.
After struggling with the usual yearly turnover, we’d love to see consistent growth, better retainment and more institutional knowledge on our staff.
Once we get settled into the year, we’ll move on to training. We’re going to streamline our training process and focus on better preparing new staffers for their initial assignments. The goal is to produce better content while simultaneously reducing the aforementioned turnover.
We recognize our responsibility as a learning environment, and it’s important to next year’s editors that our staffers see the newsroom as a comfortable place to try new things and advance their craft while receiving all the support they need.
More than ever before, we will emphasize the use of social media and other non-traditional formats in our reporting. Currently, we’re utilizing Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and we plan to experiment more with platforms such as YouTube and our new text service. Using this text service, we can push out alerts for breaking news, answer readers’ questions directly and involve students more in the reporting process.
We will also continue to strengthen our Curious Cornhuskers initiative, which allows readers to directly ask us the questions they want answered.
We have a responsibility to serve the study body, and in order to do that we need to connect more with our readers. We want to reach students where they’re at and hone in on the coverage they want to see from The Daily Nebraskan. This is especially important in a time as unpredictable and unprecedented as the one we are experiencing.
Publishing during a pandemic has presented its fair share of challenges, but I’m proud to be leading such a tenacious staff and excited to show you what we do next. Here’s to a great year!
Safe and healthy wishes,
Grace Gorenflo