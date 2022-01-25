As we begin the spring 2022 semester, now is an excellent opportunity to reflect on the fall, a robust and eventful time for The Daily Nebraskan. A whirlwind of a semester led to fantastic opportunities and challenging obstacles to overcome for the entire editorial team.
The semester started with an instant challenge — covering days of protests on Greek Row related to an alleged sexual assault at the Phi Gamma Delta — also known as FIJI — fraternity. Our team was immediately thrust into an unprecedented situation as thousands gathered during the first week of classes to demand justice and dramatic changes to sexual misconduct prevention on campus. I am so proud of our entire staff for stepping up during these events to deliver excellent coverage to the entire campus.
We also released a sexual health and safety magazine in late November, influenced by the events in August. Our editors and reporters highlighted numerous elements of this issue, from lack of sexual education in schools to how the university is responding to sexual misconduct on campus.
In between these landmark events and projects, we also strove to expand our digital presence, putting resources into improving our TikTok and Instagram accounts and increasing the frequency of audio and video content. We also grew our employee numbers by almost a third, adding more than 20 new members to the staff. After the semester ended, we sent a crew of reporters and photographers to Columbus, Ohio, to cover the Nebraska volleyball team's run to the national championship game.
Like last semester, this one begins with both challenges and opportunities, especially surrounding the recent surge of the Omicron variant on campus, in Lincoln and around the world. We’ve unfortunately had to limit our in-office work much more than last semester because of increased spread on campus. Meanwhile, our news team has pivoted back to increased pandemic coverage, chronicling the impact of this new variant on campus as positivity rates reach record levels.
Our news team also kicked off the semester with an hour-long interview with Chancellor Ronnie Green on a wide range of topics, including the impact of omicron on campus and the university’s recently controversial Commitment to Action Toward Its Journey addressing racial inequity within the community.
We also recently obtained access to every UNL student’s university email address, allowing us to distribute our newsletter, The Husk, to over 25,000 Huskers every weekday. I am thrilled by the prospect of delivering our work directly to each and every student, every day.
On a more personal note, I am now heading into the stretch run of my time at The Daily Nebraskan. Entering my 8th and final semester at this publication, I am struck by how fast the time has gone. It feels like just yesterday I was a freshman reporter and copy editor trying to figure out life in college. While I’m not sure I’ve quite mastered everything about being a college student and DN employee during my time here, I’m immensely grateful for all the amazing people I’ve met in our little basement office and proud of everything we’ve accomplished together.
Here’s to a safe, healthy and memorable semester,
David Berman
Editor-in-Chief 2021-2022