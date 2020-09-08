The proposed new schedule for the spring semester at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln includes an optional three-week session and no spring break.
According to Nebraska Today, the potential schedule starts off the spring semester with an optional three-week session beginning Jan. 4 and ending Jan. 22, with the semester officially commencing Jan. 25.
Spring break, currently scheduled for March 14-21, would be eliminated and finals would take place May 3-7.
The schedule is pending approval at the next University of Nebraska Board of Regents meeting, taking place Oct. 8.