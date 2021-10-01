In order for students to be able to focus on being successful at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, knowing how to stay safe and being aware of the safety resources available to them is crucial.
The Daily Nebraskan has accumulated information about safety resources available on and around campus and general safety tips.
What is UNLPD?
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department, located at 300 N 17th St., is law enforcement that serves the UNL campus. Marty Fehringer, assistant chief of police for UNLPD, said the department exists to deter crime from occurring on campus, to conduct community policing and to make sure that each student is as successful and safe as they can be during their time at UNL.
Fehringer said UNLPD operations include building access, security cameras, its Communications Center and Geographic Information Systems (GIS) application. The Communications Center is where dispatchers operate from, and GIS is an application to view incidents that happen on campus and to gather information from various databases on campus, like detailed floor plans or building use. UNLPD’s Building Access Department oversees card access additions and revocations for personnel, watches alarmed areas, helps with access control needs from UNL and changing and updating electronic door schedules.
Security cameras are located in various places around campus, like public areas of housing units, pedestrian areas and parking facilities for safety and security.
When to contact UNLPD?
Members of the UNL community should reach out to UNLPD any time something seems suspicious, about anything that is causing harm or could cause harm or to report past crimes or crimes in progress, Fehringer said.
If there is an emergency, it is always best to call 911, but people can reach out to UNLPD as well, Fehringer said. UNLPD can be reached at 402-472-2222 for emergency or non-emergency calls and can also be reached by texting “UNLPD” to the number 69050.
When contacting UNLPD, a dispatcher will ask a series of questions, like a description of what happened, where and when it occurred.
Blue Emergency Phones
Blue Emergency Phones can be found outside the Nebraska Union and the Nebraska East Union. The phones activate by pushing the button, which connects to UNLPD’s dispatch. Blue Emergency Phones are important in situations where individuals might not have their phone on them or in emergency situations, such as being followed or chased by a perpetrator.
UNL Alert
UNL Alert is used to notify the UNL community about emergencies through text messages and emails. UNLPD decides when to use UNL Alert to notify its users of emergencies or weather-related closings. Various types of emergencies include, but are not limited to, an active shooter on campus, a fire in a building, a gas leak or regarding a sexual assault perpetrator that is not in custody and poses a threat to others, according to Fehringer.
UNL Alert includes the type of emergency, where it is occurring and what actions students, faculty and staff should take. To sign up to receive UNL Alert texts or emails, register here.
Threat Assessment
UNLPD is in charge of the campus threat assessment program, and police investigators conduct threat assessments about situations that involve UNL students, staff or faculty and about situations that could interrupt UNL operations. Suspicious activities or troubling behavior can be reported to UNLPD directly, while documents and other electronic information can be sent to the Threat Assessment team at unlpdthreatassessment@unl.edu.
Husker Safe Walk
Husker Safe Walk is a program that allows anyone in the UNL community to call UNLPD to request a UNLPD community service officer or police officer to be a walking escort. Fehringer said a Husker Safe Walk is the perfect opportunity to ensure safety while walking on campus. Many students use Husker Safe Walk to walk back to their dorm when it is late at night and they are otherwise alone, but it can be utilized regardless of time or reason, Fehringer said.
TIPS Incident Reporting System
TIPS Incident Reporting System is an online way for people to report crimes, crime information or situations they feel need to be addressed. It provides people an option to be anonymous, but they are able to leave their contact information if they desire, Fehringer said.
Documents and photographs can also be attached when reporting on TIPS.
If there is a crime or emergency in progress, Fehringer said to call 911 or UNLPD immediately and not report on TIPS.
Crime Stoppers
Crime Stoppers is a national movement also locally operational within Lincoln and Lancaster County. Crime Stoppers is similar to TIPS, where people can provide information online to solve crimes and are able to remain anonymous, but there is a financial component to it, Fehringer said.
Crime Stoppers is the only crime reporting option to be eligible for a financial reward of at most $1,000 and to remain anonymous. If someone has information on a case and wants to get in touch with Crime Stoppers, they can call 402-475-3600, leave an online tip or download the app to report whatever tips they have. Regardless of what method someone uses to get a tip to Crime Stoppers, it is important to include the case number with the tip in order for the officers to know what they are talking about.
When making initial contact with Crime Stoppers, they will give the caller a number. If information is provided that leads to solving a crime, the person will get a cash reward, Fehringer said. People at Crime Stoppers will tell the person to go to a local bank to receive their cash reward and give the bank tellers there the same number Crime Stoppers gave, so there is no way for anyone to figure out who provided information about a crime, Fehringer said.
Alcohol and drugs
UNL’s campus adheres to state laws when it comes to alcohol and drugs on campus, Fehringer said. UNL is not a completely dry campus, since alcohol is allowed at specific events or class projects outlined by UNL policies. However, drug possession, paraphernalia and usage is not allowed since UNL is a drug-free campus.
Fehringer said if a student under the age of 21 is in possession of alcohol or has been drinking, they can be given a ticket. However, Nebraska’s Good Samaritan Law protects both the intoxicated minor, the caller and anyone who is helping the minor, so the minor or a bystander can call the police if they suspect an alcohol overdose without fear of receiving a minor in possession. Nebraska’s Good Samaritan Law also applies to potential drug overdose police calls as well.
Bike theft
Bike theft is a common occurrence at UNL, but there are several steps students can take to decrease the likelihood of their bike being stolen. Fehringer said to invest in a bike lock and to always make sure students know how to lock their bike properly by getting both the wheels and frame together and then attaching it to a bike rack.
Fehringer said he recommends picking bike racks where there are security cameras so that in the case that the bike is stolen, UNLPD has a better chance of identifying the perpetrator. He also said it is important to do frequent checks on the bike and not leave it in the same spot for prolonged periods of time.
Students can register their bike with UNLPD, so if the bike is stolen and if the perpetrator tries to sell it anywhere, officers will be alerted to it. Fehringer said UNLPD officers have a better chance of locating stolen bikes if they are registered with them. Students can also register any of their electronics as well with the same system. When registering, students can include their bike serial number, type, color, make and can include a picture if they desire as well.
Fraud
Students can oftentimes be a target for fraud, Fehringer said, so it is important for students to keep their financial information secure. He said students should always be careful if someone is asking for money or bank information and should also be leery if someone asks to borrow or use their phone. People can access financial information and other information if the phone is not secure, according to Fehringer. In March 2021, there were six related cases of fraud where an individual was asking students on campus to borrow their phones, but ended up transferring money to himself.
Government entities and law enforcement will never call and ask for any sort of money over the phone, especially through the purchase of gift cards. Fehringer said it is always a good idea to keep an eye on financial accounts in order to spot fraudulent charges on said accounts.
Active shooter
UNL teaches the run, hide and fight response when it comes to active shooter situations on campus, Fehringer said. The first step is to run if there is a safe escape route that can be taken. If it cannot, then the next step is to hide in a secure location by turning off the lights and staying out of sight. If these are not available or fail, individuals should use objects to defend and fight against the shooter.
Sexual Assault
UNLPD strongly encourages anyone who has been sexually assaulted to contact them or the Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance; Center for Advocacy, Response & Education Advocates; Counseling and Psychological Services; University Health Center or a local hospital or clinic, Fehringer said.
Interactions with victim support advocates or service providers will remain confidential and they will provide crisis intervention and advocacy, help the survivor in contacting the police if they consent and assist with seeking restraining orders, receiving medical assistance in counseling and changing housing or academic programs.
The Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance investigates Title IX concerns, the 1972 law that protects people from sex-based discrimination in education programs or activies that receive federal financial assistance. The office will provide different reporting and resource options and encourage the survivor to make a police report. However, the survivor can remain anonymous if they choose to, except in extenuating circumstances, and the office will investigate and make recommendations as well.
UNLPD will reach out to UNL CARE advocates, obtain a statement, investigate, gather evidence, provide safety planning for survivors, report to the office, give information about the criminal justice process to the survivor and provide investigation updates to the survivor. Fehringer said it is up to the survivor on what options they choose and how those options will proceed. If a survivor reports to UNLPD, they are the ones to decide if they want to pursue an investigation or press charges. And should the survivor wish, they can change their decision at any time.