One of the many things students struggle with at any higher education institution is the cost, and scholarships are a great way to help.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln offers many different resources to help students find scholarships, especially for incoming freshmen. UNL’s Office of Admissions website includes a large section dedicated to helping freshmen find scholarships.
There are scholarships for in-state and out-of-state students that are available in areas of leadership and diversity enhancement, among others.
One major way the university is able to help students is through the Nebraska Promise program. The Nebraska Promise covers undergraduate tuition for Nebraska students whose families make less than $60,000 per year or are Pell Grant-eligible and who qualify academically — maintaining a 2.5 GPA or higher and completing at least 12 credit hours each semester.
Students are also encouraged to fill out a scholarship statement the university uses to award leadership and diversity enhancement scholarships. It is a 500-word statement for incoming freshmen to describe why they believe a scholarship should go to them. The deadline for the statements to be submitted via MyRED is usually late January or early February, but it can change from year to year.
All scholarship applications for students continuing at UNL can also be accessed via a single application on MyRED’s Financial Aid tab. Scholarships are given based on many factors, including cumulative grade point average, financial need and professional experience.
Scholarships are also available to incoming transfer students, with information available through the Office of Admissions website. Available scholarships include full tuition scholarships to as little as $1,000. There are also some scholarships available only to community college transfer students.
Each college at UNL also offers awards to their students. Information for these awards, including how to apply, can be found on each college’s website.
External scholarships are available to students as well, based on many different qualifiers and given out by many different organizations. Students can search for and find as many scholarships as possible.
All external scholarships received must be reported in MyRED. A student can do this by going to the Financial Aid tab in MyRED and clicking on “report other aid.” Then, the student can click the correct academic year and enter the respective information.
Paying for college can be a major struggle for many students, so it is important for students to know there are many options. You are not alone, and scholarships can help.