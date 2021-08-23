Living on campus is an integral part of the college experience. It provides students the opportunity to make memories like going on midnight snack runs to the campus C-stores or finding a way to have a movie night in your tiny room with all your friends.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has a residency requirement, meaning all incoming and first-year students are required to live in UNL housing if they are taking six credit hours or more and are under 19 years old on the first day of the fall semester. Students can be exempt from this requirement if they can provide evidence that they will be living with a family member less than 30 minutes away from campus.
Living on campus freshman year can be one of the most exciting parts of starting college, but the numerous dorm styles and the process of finding a roommate can be daunting for those entering a new stage of life.
But fear not, The Daily Nebraskan is here to help. This complete guide to living on campus includes a rundown of every dorm on campus, advice on finding a roommate and a shopping guide for each dorm style. With these tips, preparing to live on campus will be a breeze and students can make the most of their first year as a Husker.
Traditional-style residence halls
The most common type of housing for first-year students is a traditional-style residence hall that consists of double rooms with community-style bathrooms. The community bathrooms in these halls are cleaned by University Housing staff daily. There are seven traditional-style halls on City Campus and two on East Campus.
The residence halls on City Campus are co-ed halls grouped into complexes by location. Abel Hall and Sandoz Hall are located on the northeast corner of campus. The two halls are connected on the first floor and share a dining hall inside the complex. While Abel and Sandoz are often top choices for first-year students due to their proximity to class buildings, it is important to note that construction on Kiewit Hall until the fall of 2023 will affect Abel and Sandoz residents. The construction can be noisy for some rooms in Abel and Sandoz halls and affects traffic near the buildings.
Another popular choice among first-year students is Harper, Smith and Schramm halls, also known as the HSS complex, located in the north central region of campus. The three buildings, as well as a shared dining hall, are connected by an underground tunnel system. Halls in HSS are typically less popular than Abel/Sandoz due to their distance from populated class buildings, but the slightly longer walk to HSS is a great way to see more of the scenic campus on a Husker’s morning commute.
Residents of Abel/Sandoz and HSS have the opportunity to get a super double room. Super doubles have the same layout as traditional rooms but are bigger in size and are nearly $200 more expensive per semester.
The less popular traditional halls on City Campus are Selleck Quadrangle and Kauffman Academic Residential Center. Residing in Kauffman is not an option for most first-year students as it is reserved for students admitted into the Jeffrey S. Raikes School of Computer Science and Management.
While Selleck Hall has the most convenient location compared to other halls as it is in the heart of campus, it is often a less popular choice for students due to the hall’s old age. Built in 1954, Selleck offers similar amenities to the other traditional halls, but it is not as updated compared to newer halls. Much like Abel/Sandoz, Selleck has a dining hall within the building.
Massengale Residential Center, located on East Campus, is the newest residence hall and is co-ed. It is similar to traditional halls on City Campus with double rooms and communal bathrooms. Love Memorial Hall, also on East Campus, is different from other UNL halls because it is an all-female cooperative hall. It is half the price of a traditional hall, but residents of Love Memorial Hall do their own cooking and cleaning.
Suite-style residence halls
Another popular housing option for first-year students is the suite-style residence halls on City Campus. The three buildings — Knoll Residential Center, University Suites and Eastside Suites — are located on the southeast corner of campus and are all conveniently connected on the second floor. While the suite-style buildings do not have a connected dining hall, they are located a few steps away from the Willa Cather Dining Center, which features a popular dessert bar.
The suite-style rooms each sleep four residents and have the same layout with two double rooms, a living room, a kitchenette and a bathroom. The private bathrooms in the suites are cleaned by University Housing every other week. In the suite buildings, there are four-bedroom options for upper-classmen, however, if these rooms aren’t filled by upperclassmen, some lucky freshman may be able to snag one. The suite-style halls cost more than traditional housing but offer residents more space in their home away from home.
Knoll Residential Center is home to the UNL Honors Program and is reserved for Honors students, but University Suites and Eastside Suites are available to all first-year students. Demand for these halls is high, and rooms typically go fast in the choosing process. Students who sign the housing contract early are more likely to get a spot in the suite-style halls.
Learning communities
Another housing option available to first-year students is living with a learning community where students are assigned to a hall and dorm room based on their course of study. Learning community groups share academic interests and reside on the same floor of a residential building. Learning communities are separated by colleges, and there is even a learning community for undecided students.
These programs offer students the opportunity to meet peers with similar interests and a similar academic path. Students in learning communities can easily form study groups and have an increased chance of knowing people in their classes. However, locations for learning communities are predetermined, and students are not given the chance to choose their dorm location.
Roommate guide
Perhaps one of the most daunting parts of living on campus is the fear of not getting along with your roommate, but there are multiple ways first-year students can try to avoid this.
Before finding a roommate, it is important to do some self-reflection and think about what kind of roommate you need. Are you an early riser or a night owl? Will someone with opposite sleeping patterns disturb you? Do you need to live with someone who has a similar cleanliness level to yourself? Do you go out, or are you a homebody? Do you want your roommate to be the same way? Do you want a roommate who is an in-state student and has the opportunity to go home often, or an out-of-state student who won’t be able to as much? These are all important questions, and you have to be honest with yourself and potential roommates about your preferences.
Once you know what kind of roommate you are looking for, you can begin searching. UNL offers a roommate finder through its housing portal — found in MyRED — that will ask questions similar to those above and pair students who provide similar answers. Those who choose to participate will receive a match percentage and can message those they matched with.
Another route is to join the Facebook group for your graduating class once you are accepted to UNL. Students in these groups post about themselves with pictures and information on where they want to live. They will often give out their social media handles, and if a student is interested in living with them, they can reach out and begin communicating.
Regardless of how a student chooses to find a roommate, it is very important that they communicate before deciding to live together. Add your potential roommate on Snapchat or Instagram and start learning more about them. They can be honest about their living preferences and determine whether or not this will be a good roommate arrangement. Even if it isn’t a good match, you may have made a potential friend at the beginning of the school year.
If you are attending UNL with a friend, it can seem like a great idea to live together, but this is not highly recommended. It seems like an easy route, but the tale repeats too many times: You spend much more time with them than you would a random roommate, and by the end of the year you’re sick of them or you have grown apart. Oftentimes, it’s harder to accept change and growth with an old friendship so close, and it can lead to tension.
Instead, try branching out. College is an opportunity to meet new people and grow as your own person. You can still be friends with someone without living together, and at the end of the day, not living together might save a friendship.
Even if a student follows all of this advice, sometimes roommates just aren’t a good match. Even then, it doesn’t have to ruin their first year. They can learn to be civil. Roommates don’t have to be best friends, and they can learn to coexist if they treat each other with kindness and respect.
If needed, students can reach out to their Resident Assistant for help or speak with their Residence Director about the opportunity to switch rooms.
Putting it all together
Living on campus has the potential to be one of the best experiences of your college career, and hopefully with these tips, it can be. But regardless of how your living situation ends up, being on campus ensures you have the opportunity to be an involved student and make memories that will last a lifetime.
Good luck with your first year as a Husker, and welcome home.