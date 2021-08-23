As soon as one steps foot on one of University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s three campuses, it becomes apparent how large the campuses are and how important it will be to understand how to travel among the campuses.
Many students bring their personal vehicles to school, and there are parking areas around campus to accommodate them. Besides metered parking available around campus, students who want to park on campus must purchase a parking permit from UNL Parking and Transit Services.
For short-term parking, there is a Park and Go app individuals can download to pay for parking meters via their phone. The app is simple to use and requires the individual to enter what parking spot they are currently occupying, which is denoted on the meter, and pay for the length of time needed. Meters may be paid for in 15-minute increments and max out at two hours.
Parking without paying for the meter may result in fees, which range in price based on the offense, or vehicle towing.
For both student commuters and students living on campus, there are parking garages and parking lots near most residence halls.
Permits may be purchased for the school year — August to May — or the calendar year, and prices for these permits may be found on the parking services website.
Busing is also provided to students through student fees. There are many routes that go among City Campus, East Campus and Nebraska Innovation Campus. The StarTran bus services run 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the fall semester and from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday during the summer. Bus routes and bus arrival times can be found here.
Another way to move through campus is by bike. Students may bring their own bikes, but they may also rent one through BikeLNK, a helpful bike rental service for students who do not own a bike. It offers racks located outside many buildings on campus where students can rent bikes. Exact pricing and maps can be found on their website.
Bike storage racks are located outside almost every academic building on campus. Students are also allowed to bring their bike to their residence hall room if they do not want the bike sitting outside at night.
A bike shop is also located at the Outdoor Adventures Center, just north of the City Campus Recreation Center. The shop provides bike maintenance services to students in need.
One of the simplest ways to get through Lincoln and traverse the campuses is by foot. The university has many sidewalks and paths for students, and the campus is also within walking distance of Downtown Lincoln or the Haymarket.
While there are many different ways to get around Lincoln, the best way for each student may be different. Trying each option may help a student know which suits them and which they enjoy most.