Since the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is so large, it can be overwhelming to search for a specific resource online or on campus.
From advising to finding community, The Daily Nebraskan has compiled a list of resources that could be used for any circumstance a student may find themselves in.
University Health Center
The University Health Center is the place for anything related to a student’s health, whether it is physical, mental or social. UHC has resources for psychological, psychiatric, primary, physical therapy, dental, pharmaceutical, allergy, sexual, nutrition, radiology, dermatology, optometry, orthopedic or immunization-related issues. If students find they have any pain or concerns for their health or want to be checked out, UHC offers support. If the health center cannot help, UHC staff will assist in finding someone who can.
Some services are included with student fees to a certain extent, but other services may depend on a student’s insurance provider. If students receive a bill, it will appear on MyRed via a student’s consolidated bill.
UHC is open for students Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, with varying hours for each department. The UHC offers events for students to get information on specific parts of their health. There are classes for making healthy meals and specific group meetings put on by Big Red Resilience. To find out more about current events or to put on an event, visit the UNL events page.
Counseling and Psychological Services
College offers new challenges that can be overwhelming, and CAPS wants to make sure students are doing OK. CAPS can help students with any mental health concerns they have at any time of the day.
CAPS offers confidential, one-on-one counseling sessions, group therapy sessions, crisis care appointments, couples counseling, eating disorder treatment and drug and alcohol service. Anything shared with CAPS, stays with CAPS unless someone is a risk to themselves or others. CAPS is located on the second floor of UHC. If students have any concerns for friends or fellow students, CAPS can also help anyone who needs it, though immediate dangers should involve the UNL Police Department or the Lincoln Police Department.
CAPS is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and appointments can be scheduled by calling 402-472-7450. If it is the first appointment, staff will take time to match students with a therapist who makes them feel comfortable and safe.
If after hours, the same phone number offers 24-hour emergency assistance.
Husker Pantry
The Husker Pantry, located on the first floor of the health center, is a place for students struggling with shelter or food insecurities so they can easily access food and hygiene products with a NCard to prove active student status. Anyone is welcome to donate food or hygiene products to the center. The website lists items that are stocked at the pantry as well as those most in demand at the time.
Donation bins can be found in select buildings on City Campus, East Campus and Nebraska Innovation Campus, such as in Room 127 of the Nebraska Union or at the entrance of City Campus Recreation. The Husker Pantry hours vary daily and it is best to check their site before visiting.
Big Red Resilience & Well-Being
Big Red Resilience & Well-Being is a one-stop location for information on anything in the university and the spot for students who are struggling or want to feel more comfortable at UNL.
Students can take the Well-Being Assessment, which tells students what they need to work on based on each of Big Red Resilience’s nine dimensions of well-being, and identifies how students can find help. Big Red Resilience offers appointments with well-being coaches to empower students in what they need. These coaches are student volunteers who have experience with the dimensions of well-being, so they can assist and relate to students.
Big Red Resilience is located on the first floor of UHC and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
University Libraries
The Libraries, including Love Library North and South, have resources galore. If a student needs help with anything, the libraries are a great spot for questions. The libraries offer space for students to grab caffeine, reserve a quiet place to study, find a book or archive for an assignment and even check out technology. Some of the technology available includes camcorders, webcams, portable projectors, microphones and laptops.
Love Library is home to UNL Education Abroad, Center for Academic Success and Transition and Digital Learning Center. The Digital Learning Center, in Love Library North, allows students to take in-person tests for certain classes. Reserve a testing time for a valid class here.
Education Abroad
Staff and faculty at Education Abroad make sure students are aware of opportunities available outside of the United States. Education Abroad offers informational sessions — Huskers Abroad 101 — to match students with abroad opportunities perfect for their studies. If students would like to meet with someone to go over their study abroad options, they can find the Education Abroad Office on the first floor of Love Library South. The office is open from 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Tutoring Centers
If a student finds themself struggling in a course, the university has resources to help them succeed. The University offers tutoring, mentoring and consultations where anyone struggling with a course can take advantage of resources, like the Mathematics Resource Center, Chemistry Resource Center and Writing Center, and tutoring options for modern language and statistics. Students can make appointments with specific tutors on Canvas through MyPlan as well.
If students need assistance with finding ways to study or organize the way they study, the Center for Academic Success and Transitions allows students to arrange meetings on MyPlan as well, and will take time to go over a student’s schedule and help them organize their study habits.
Services for Students with Disabilities
Students who have been diagnosed with or suspect they have a disability can go to Services for Students with Disabilities for assistance with their learning or living disability. Services offered include Sign Language interpreters, alternative media, exam assistance, class note accommodations, foreign language substitution, accessible classrooms and assistance in laboratory settings.
The office can also help with transitioning to college, priority registration, reducing course loads, housing accommodations and emergency evacuation assistance. Students can request assistance through SSD for missing class. Services for Students with Disabilities has a page for scholarships as well if students need financial service.
Students with a documented history of learning disabilities can fill out paperwork to continue assistance on campus. All professors should have a section in their syllabus for accommodating students with disabilities. All students are advised to know their rights if they are diagnosed with a learning or living impairment. To find the office, visit Louise Pound Hall, Room 117, open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Advising
Anyone struggling to find the right major should check out the Explore Center. The Explore Center has advisors who can assist anyone wanting to try classes for certain majors. They also take care of any students going into law, engineering or health programs post-undergraduate education, undeclared new students and transfer students.
If a student is interested in changing majors or unsure of what they would like to study, they are encouraged to contact the Explore Center or stop by their office in Love Library South, Room 127. The student can take a series of three tests that can connect them to a major that best fits the student. Two of the three are free, and the third costs $11.99. After taking the third test, the center will have the student meet with an advisor and go over the next steps for signing up for classes and potentially declaring a major.
If anyone has questions specific to their major, they can meet with their assigned advisor. Students are usually recommended to check in with advisors once a semester to make sure they can graduate on time, but advisors can also assist with finding clubs or activities related to the student's major.
Career Services
Career Services offers help to students in search of a job before or after graduating and can assist in preparing a resume, cover letter and dressing students for an interview. Staff can also conduct a mock interview so students feel comfortable and nail a job. The office is located on the second floor of the Nebraska Union and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
LGBTQA+ Center and Women’s Center
Coming to college, students might feel they can fully be themselves and figure out parts of who they are that may be new and confusing. The LGBTQA+ Center and Women’s Center are located on the third floor of the Nebraska Union and offer support for students who identify or are questioning their sexuality or gender identity.
The LGBTQA+ Center provides sexual health resources, counseling services, workshops and the Lavender Closet, a place for donating and getting clothes for those who want to experiment with or own clothes that match their gender identity. If someone would like to donate clothing, the Lavender Closet website lists accepted items.
The Women’s Center is committed to gender equity, advocacy, community and education and is grouped with the LGBTQA+ Center because it also offers encouragement and learning opportunities for any gender identity. Students can grab sexual health kits from the Women’s Center and learn about women, gender, sexuality and intersecting identities in their office library.
Jackie Gaughan Multicultural Center, OASIS
The Jackie Gaughan Multicultural Center and Office of Academic Success and Intercultural Services ensure there is a place for underrepresented students on campus. If any student feels underrepresented or needs help finding a community, the Jackie Gaughan has space and programs for students to find community. The Kawasaki Reading Room for Japanese Studies is one of these spaces. Anyone is allowed to study or meet in the Jackie Gaughan common areas Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to midnight.
OASIS often hosts events such as Dish It Up, assertiveness training and others to help students learn about other cultures and lifestyles. Dish It Up is a weekly meeting on Tuesdays, from noon to 1 p.m. which encourages students to have conversations over people’s personal opinions. Events like Dish It Up and more ensure everyone on campus feels heard and welcome.
International Student and Scholar Office
Students from out of the country juggle a lot of responsibilities and adjustments to the university and the overall systems of the country. The International Student and Scholar Office can assist international students with any paperwork they might need to live or study in the country during their time at the university. Students can feel lonely being so far from home, so the office has groups of students from different countries to help in feeling at home. English programs and class assistance to adjust to a different curriculum. The office is located on the second floor of Seaton Hall and is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Huskertech
From figuring out how to use Canvas to getting a phone plan, Huskertech assists students to figure out how to use technology. Huskertech can help with specific programs on a student’s device, assist teachers with figuring out new technology and even give advice on new devices. They have services for Canvas, Adobe, MyRed, Office365 and more. If a student finds their device stops working or they cannot access their technology, Huskertech allows students to check out equipment.
Huskertech locations can be found in:
The basement of the Nebraska Union by the UNL Bookstore
Love Library South Room 31
The first floor of Love Library North
The Dinsdale Family Learning Commons
The Food Complex on East Campus, Room 175.
The hours of operation vary for each location.
UNL Children’s Center
The UNL Children’s Center is available for faculty, staff, students and the community. Rates vary for each group. The center provides educational opportunities for every age and allows children from six weeks old to five years old to join. The center is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.