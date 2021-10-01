Starting at a new school can be overwhelming, especially when that school is a college campus filled with tens of thousands of other students. New terms are thrown around without a pause to explain what those terms mean, so The Daily Nebraskan compiled a list of terms new students should know as they start their Husker journey.
Class terms
Graduate Assistants (GA) — Graduate students who help in a campus department, in return for financial support. GA work usually involves helping to teach a class, grade papers or conduct research. GA positions are divided into three categories: teaching assistants (TA), research assistants (RA) and miscellaneous graduate assistantships. All GAs are provided stipends for their work and are expected to work toward an advanced degree.
Canvas — The web-based learning system UNL uses. All of a student’s enrolled classes will show up here. Teachers post assignments, quizzes and announcements in Canvas. Canvas is accessible online, but there is also an app where you can receive notifications about posted grades and other important announcements.
MyRED — The online service used to enroll in classes for upcoming semesters. Students can also access their final grades for a semester, pay UNL bills and order transcripts through MyRED, as well as track their graduation progress using a degree audit.
MyPLAN — A feature found on Canvas and MyUNL for students to schedule meetings with advisors in their college or from other departments on campus.
Places to know
The Crib — The area of the Nebraska Union near the R Street entrance that tends to be a quieter space for studying. There is a piano and stage students often utilize, and the area has been used for performances.
Haymarket — The name for Lincoln’s historic downtown district around 8 and P streets. The district includes shops, restaurants and nightlife. From May 1 to Oct. 9, students can browse the Haymarket farmer’s market on Saturday mornings. During Husker game days, the downtown area turns into a sea of red with the flood of Husker fans exploring this historic part of Lincoln.
Greek Row — The long lines of sorority and fraternity houses on N. 16th and R streets, which many students pass or walk down to get to campus. This row of houses comes alive during sorority primary recruitment, which is normally the week before classes start in August.
Sports fans
Herbie Husker — The oldest campus mascot. Students may spot Herbie Husker at sports games, campus events and occasionally walking across campus. Herbie wears his classic red Nebraska button-up, jeans, work boots and red cowboy hat.
Lil’ Red — The university’s second mascot created for the 1993 season for younger Cornhusker fans to enjoy. Wherever Herbie Husker is seen, Lil’ Red is never far behind. Lil’ Red can be seen wearing a white shirt, red overalls with the Nebraska “N” and a red ball cap that tops off his inflatable ‘fit.
Boneyard — The official name for the student sections on the east and south sides of Memorial Stadium. Other than commercial breaks, students stand and cheer for the Huskers the whole game. The section holds 8,000 students, which is roughly 10% of the stadium.
Scarlet & cream — UNL’s official school colors. Students chose these two colors in 1892, and they have been the official colors since. While red and white are the colors most people use for their gameday outfits, scarlet and cream are the true Husker hues.
Husker/Cornhusker — The name for UNL’s fans and students. The term originated in 1900 when Lincoln sportswriter Cy Sherman, tired of referring to the UNL sports teams as the Bugeaters, started calling the Nebraska teams “Cornhuskers.”
Big Ten Conference — A union of 14 academic institutions that formed in 1895 and would come to be known as the “Big Ten.” UNL left the Big 12 and officially joined the Big Ten in 2011. The schools compete against each other in sports and also join together for academic opportunities, such as the Big Ten Online Course Sharing Program.
Nebraska need-to-knows
Runza — A fast food restaurant founded in Lincoln in 1949. The namesake “Runza” sandwich, made of ground beef, cabbage and onions stuffed inside a bread pocket, is a popular food item in Nebraska. It comes in several variations, like cheese or swiss mushroom runzas.
Valentinos — Another restaurant that originated in Lincoln. Its menu includes pizza, pasta, salad and breadsticks. Along with Runza, a Valentino’s stand is housed in Memorial Stadium for Husker fans to enjoy a Nebraska speciality while cheering on the Nebraska football team. Another location is at the heart of campus in the Nebraska Union.
Cows — While cows are a popular cliché of Nebraska, there are not many (or really any) to see in Lincoln. Also, the chances of seeing a student riding a cow to class are slim-to-none, regardless of how cool that would be.
Tractors — Also a classic cliché of Nebraska, tractors are not as popular in Lincoln’s urban area as in surrounding rural communities. However, tractors can be sighted near East Campus or on the outskirts of the city.
Students should know
Resident Assistant (RA) — A student who lives on campus and supervises an assigned residence hall floor. The RAs, who are at least sophomore standing, host events for their residents to meet other students, and they are a resource for their floor if any issues arise.
Recognized Student Organizations (RSOs) — The official name for student clubs on campus. Students can browse through the list of RSOs to find one they are interested in, or they can start a new RSO.
UNL Alert — A mass notification system used by the UNL Police Department that sends texts and emails in the case of an emergency, such a gas leak or a university closure due to inclement weather. Anyone can sign up for these alerts, and they are also sent on social media on the official UNLPD and UNL twitter accounts.
First Husker/First generation — A student whose parents did not attend college or earn a bachelor’s degree. These students have resources, like the First Husker Program, to help them as they start their college journey.
Student Code of Conduct — University-set standards students agree to and are expected to follow while they are a UNL student. It outlines standards about academic integrity and responsible conduct, as well as how the university responds to students who violate these standards.