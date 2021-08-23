It’s a humbling experience to be dethroned as a top dog in high school and knocked back down to a freshman in college. You’re no longer the king or queen of the school — your ranking on the social hierarchy has fallen to peasantry.
As a high school senior, most of us felt a sense of purpose and a certain degree of importance. Younger students may have looked up to you, whether it be in sports, clubs or even in the hallway. As a freshman, I always remember thinking the seniors looked so much older — they were practically adults. Seniors are inadvertently held up as the role models, the ones that seem to have life figured out. But when you start college, you’re thrown into an entirely new environment surrounded by strangers. You have to start fresh. Luckily, your fellow freshmen are in the same boat as you.
Personally, I cannot recall having any moments of fear or doubt. I remember the first day of sophomore year in high school thinking to myself, “Yup, I’m ready for college.” I was ready to be rid of the toxic high school environment, the unspoken but widely recognized tiering and ranking. I remember hearing a peer saying, “Why were they invited and I wasn’t? Do they not know the hierarchy?” I was utterly flabbergasted by the sheer audacity my fellow classmates had to put themselves on a pedestal. Comments like this made me even more eager to flee high school — in my case, across state lines to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
The truth is, this part of life wasn’t completely over. Although I avoided the ugly drama and childish, narrow-minded behavior, too many times did I see it or hear about it at college. People who think they deserve the world and more in high school probably won’t change how they act when they get to college. Especially when entering a school with a very active Greek system, freshmen may feel pressured to pledge or rush as a means to maintain relevance or social standing.
Don’t get me wrong, this is definitely not true for everyone involved in Greek Life. If you’re interested in joining, know that it’s a fantastic way to meet new people and a great resume builder, among other things.
Personally, I decided not to rush for several reasons. The first is the price. Coming from a state that does not offer reciprocity with Nebraska, UNL is already pretty expensive for me and I’m not left with much wiggle room.
Secondly, I compare myself to others too harshly. It happens subconsciously; I’ll be standing with a group of girls and notice how they are all prettier, thinner or more outgoing. Their hair falls effortlessly into place and there’s not a pimple to be seen on their complexion. Personally, living in a house full of literal goddesses would not be good for my mental state. A wonderful coworker once told me that “comparison is the thief of joy.” I think about that statement every time I find myself picking apart my own imperfections. It brings me joy to compliment others, but I lack the ability to do the same to myself. We are all different in so many ways, and that’s what makes us beautiful and unique beings. Roses are pretty, and so are sunsets, but they look nothing alike.
The final reason I chose not to rush my freshman year is I didn’t want to lose myself. I lost myself a bit in high school when I thought my image and who I’m friends with were the most important things. I was pulled back and forth between a couple friend groups until I realized what the word “friend” really meant. A friend is somebody who will bring you a gallon of ice cream through your window after you get your wisdom teeth out, offers to drive three hours to you to “handle” a boy who made you cry and will drive through a blizzard to your house so you don’t have to spend your birthday alone.
I found real friends in high school, and made more in my freshman year of college simply by being myself. You will find those people that really care about you, whether in a sorority or fraternity, in a lecture hall or chemistry lab that you mutually agree sucks, living right down your hallway or on the opposite side of your room. You will find your people.
The trick is to let go of that hold you have on the importance of popularity. It absolutely does not matter. When you’re 40 years old and run into an old high school or college friend, they’re not going to remember if you had the most friends, what sorority you were in or who you associated with. They’re going to remember if you were nice to them or not.
Kindness sticks with people. My best piece of advice entering your freshman year is to be kind to everybody that you meet. And you will meet so many people. That girl or boy that sits beside you in class who seems kind of quiet? Say hello. Introduce yourself. Maybe next semester you’ll have another class with them, and they’ll feel a weight lifted off their shoulders to see a face they recognize. Even if what was exchanged was just a kind greeting.
Stay out of drama. College is a place for you to make new friends, meet new people, grow in your knowledge and figure out who you are. How are you supposed to flourish as a human being if you’re constantly being dragged down by petty nonsense?
Part of figuring out who you are involves what you want to do the rest of your life. We would all love to marry rich and never work a day in our lives, but not many of us are that lucky. Your passions and goals may change, and that is OK. My best friend changed her major three times freshman year — in one day.
The point is, you’ll have doubts about what you want to study. And yeah, thinking this is the field you might have a career in for the rest of your life is scary. But for the most part, that is untrue. I think expecting 18- and 19-year-olds to pick a career that they’ll be doing for the next 40 years is preposterous. It’s OK to change your major, it’s OK to change your mind and it’s OK to have doubts and stress about your education and future. Other freshmen are in the same exact boat, and so are many sophomores, juniors and seniors. Your life will work out the way it is intended to, and you will be just fine. It’s cliche, but your heart will guide you to your passion.
That being said, do what you love. Don’t search “highest paying jobs” on Google and then choose to become an anesthesiologist just because that was the most relevant answer. I strongly dislike science, and I know anything in that field is not for me. I know I love to write, but I’m not sure yet where that will take me. And that’s OK.
They say that if you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life. And I believe that to be entirely true.
The point is, your education is very important. That is (or should be) the reason you’re going to college. But of course, the social aspect is also a fundamental part of growing up and experiencing new things. Like I mentioned earlier, you will meet so many people in such a short span of time. Go to all the sporting events and social events you can. Join clubs, try out Greek Life or take an elective art class here and there. Take study breaks to go explore the city with your friends. Even if it’s out of your comfort zone, you never know when one of the most fun times of your life will happen unless you put yourself out there and get a little uncomfortable.
Being in a new place with new people is also uncomfortable at first. Don’t think of it as a scary change, but rather as a fresh start. They always say college is four of the best years of your life. Make your first year one you’ll never forget.