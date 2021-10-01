Nebraska is hardly thought of as a top destination for fitness lovers.
The state is largely flat, there are no national parks or professional sports teams and there are harsh winters and summers. Nonetheless, a glance beneath the surface reveals that fitness opportunities abound in the capital city, Lincoln.
Gyms
Like any other semi-major city, Lincoln has its share of gyms, the most popular for UNL students being the Campus Recreation Center on City Campus. The facility is home to Cook Pavillion, nearly 80,000 square feet of an enclosed turf field, eight multipurpose full-length courts with basketball hoops, a climbing wall and a swimming pool. There is also a strength training and conditioning room, which gives students access to dozens of weight racks, benches and cardio machines.
UNL’s East Campus has a rec center of its own — the Recreation & Wellness Center — though it doesn’t match its City Campus counterpart’s grandiosity. Regardless, it is proportional to the size of its student body with two courts and a strength training and conditioning room.
Besides these options, there are manifold gyms around downtown Lincoln within miles of campus that students and the general public can pay for including Genesis Health Club, Prairie Life Fitness and several other chain or regional gyms.
Trails
Whether you are under the towering downtown buildings or out in the suburbs, the city of Lincoln is very bike friendly, with several trails leading in and out of downtown. Of course, these trails also provide optimal routes for runners, even those starting downtown.
The Antelope Valley Trail, for example, can be accessed on foot from campus, and is located across the street from the Eastside Suites and The 50/50 apartments. It connects to both the Billy Wolff Trail, on which the Lincoln Marathon and Good Life Halfsy routes follow, and the Rock Island Trail.
For long-distance rides, there’s the MoPac Trail which runs from East Lincoln nearly to the outskirts of Omaha. For those hoping to find some genuine dirt trails or do some hiking, Wilderness Park and Pioneers Park provide miles of trails. Others that stand out are the Antelope Creek Trail at Holmes Lake and the John Dietrich Bikeway Trail.
Fitness shops
For those looking to start their fitness journeys, Lincoln has a handful of shops that can help. There are large sporting goods chains, like Dick’s Sporting Goods and Scheels, but also specialty outfitters. Lincoln Running Company is right downtown, just blocks from the edge of campus, and is a go-to for shoe sizing and personalized service and attention.
Moose’s Tooth is the only climbing and backpacking specialty store in Lincoln. It sells products ranging from footwear and performance wear to tents and water bottles, including outdoor brands like Arc’teryx that are difficult to find in Lincoln.
Moose’s Tooth is connected to Cycle Works, which sells a variety of bikes ranging from mountain to road to electric and the adjacent gear. Cycle Works is also partnered with UNL’s Outdoor Adventures Center, which not only offers climbing walls but bike and equipment rentals as well.
Lincoln wouldn’t be the first place one would look to move to or visit for fitness and outdoor adventure. However, the efforts of the university, local shops and the presence of space and opportunities help explain why Men’s Health magazine voted Lincoln the America’s Happiest City in 2021.