Collegiate athletics are a vital part of any campus community, and that is no different at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
No matter the sport or success of the team, Husker fans are incredibly passionate about Nebraska athletics and show up in droves to support them. Whether it’s setting record sellout streaks in football and volleyball or boasting social media accounts with hundreds of thousands of followers, Husker sports are intensely followed and a great source of pride for many.
Nebraska sports is one of the most well-supported institutions in the state. When a good portion of the campus community has been a Husker fan since birth, it can be difficult for newcomers to catch up on the history and current state of our teams.
To help level the playing field for incoming students or those who haven’t followed Nebraska athletics closely, The Daily Nebraskan has put together a beginner’s guide to Husker sports.
Football and volleyball reign supreme in the fall
Among Nebraska’s 22 varsity sports, football and volleyball are far and away the most closely followed and historically successful. However, both programs are at opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to current performance.
Nebraska football has won five national championships in program history, three of which came in the 1990s under legendary head coach Tom Osborne — whom the field at Memorial Stadium is named after. Since leaving the Big 12 Conference for the Big Ten in June 2010, the football program has undergone a bit of a rough stretch.
The unequivocal highlight of the past decade of Husker football is in 2012, when Nebraska won its division and made the Big Ten Championship before falling to Wisconsin in the title game. In 2017, following a 4-8 season under former head coach Mike Riley, Nebraska opted to bring back its former two-time national championship-winning quarterback and then-University of Central Florida head coach Scott Frost to help turn the program around.
So far, the results have been mixed. Frost has posted a 12-20 record over his first three seasons in charge, and his fourth season in charge has featured similar peaks and valleys. The Huskers are currently 2-3 (0-2 Big Ten), and could easily have a winning record if not for weekly self-inflicted wounds that have burned Nebraska in a variety of ways so far this season.
Frost’s team looked good in stretches during losses to then-No. 20 Michigan State and then-No. 3 Oklahoma, but Nebraska made too many mistakes to turn those games, which finished as one-score losses, into victories. Nebraska has a crucial October ahead of it, a month that features three of four games at Memorial Stadium, and it’ll paint a clearer picture of whether or not the Huskers can make their first bowl game of Frost’s tenure.
Husker volleyball, meanwhile, has risen to a level of national renown and incredible stability under head coach John Cook, who has led Nebraska to four NCAA Championships since taking over the program in 2000. Nebraska’s only rough patch under Cook came when the team failed to make the semifinals of the NCAA Tournament in six consecutive seasons from 2009-2014.
Long story short, Cook’s teams are always near the top of the Big Ten standings, highly ranked and primed to make deep runs in the NCAA Tournament. The Huskers have made the NCAA Tournament in every year of Cook’s tenure, and that streak doesn’t appear to be in danger any time soon.
Cook’s squad has yet to hit its stride in 2021, though. The Huskers are 8-3, but recently suffered an uncharacteristic three-match losing skid. A combination of lineup tinkering and injuries have led Nebraska to this point, and the Huskers will look to continue to refine their edges as Big Ten play continues to ramp up.
The Nebraska women’s soccer team, meanwhile, is looking to build on a 2-5-3 record from the unusual spring 2021 campaign. Nebraska started the season strong under longtime head coach John Walker, winning its first two exhibition matches and first three regular-season matches, but the team has hit a bit of a rough patch.
Nebraska did come away with a 3-0 win over Loyola Chicago on Sept. 5, but that game is sandwiched between an array of negative results. Entering Nebraska’s match against Michigan State on Sept. 30, the Huskers’ victory over the Ramblers marked their lone triumph over the team’s last eight matches.
Men’s and women’s cross country rounds out fall competition for Nebraska.
Men’s and women’s basketball, wrestling dominate busy winter season
The Nebraska men’s basketball program lives in moderate infamy in the college basketball world as the only major conference team to never win an NCAA Tournament game.
Fred Hoiberg, former head coach of Iowa State and the NBA’s Chicago Bulls, is looking to change that history, as he’s utilized a variety of transfers to shape the Huskers’ roster in his first two seasons. The results haven’t translated into much success yet, as the Huskers are just 14-45 in Hoiberg's first two years at the helm.
Nevertheless, Nebraska is in a much better position to reverse course this year and crack double-digit wins at the very least this upcoming season. For starters, Nebraska’s 2021-22 roster features a great deal of roster cohesion from last season’s squad. Most importantly, Nebraska brings in the No. 17 recruiting class in the country, one led by the first five-star commit in program history in Bryce McGowens.
Nebraska’s women’s basketball team has enjoyed much more recent success, reaching the NCAA Tournament five times in the last decade. Head coach Amy Williams, who has compiled a 72-75 record since taking over the team in 2016, looks to build on a 13-13 campaign in 2021 where she led the team to the second round of the Women’s National Invitational Tournament.
Williams’s squad figures to be a competitor in the Big Ten, as Nebraska returns all but one player from its 2020-21 roster. Six of those who return averaged more than six points per game last season on a Husker squad that figures to be very experienced and deep. The women’s basketball team also brings in a solid freshman recruiting class, led by Nebraska Gatorade State High School Girls Basketball Player of the Year Alexis Markoswki.
Based on the potential of both the men’s and women’s teams this upcoming season, the action at Pinnacle Bank Arena should be exciting all winter.
Like the volleyball team, Husker wrestling has been one of the most successful athletic programs following the move to the Big Ten. Also, like the volleyball team, Nebraska’s wrestling team is manned by longtime head coach Mark Manning, who has run the program since 2000. As a whole, the program has produced over 120 All-Americans and boasts 11 individual national championships.
Nebraska is frequently toward the top of a Big Ten conference that features national powerhouses like Iowa and Penn State, and is coming off of a solid campaign in 2020-21. The Huskers finished third in the Big Ten with a 7-1 record, finished third as a team at the Big Ten Championships and finished in 12th at the NCAA Championships. No matter the makeup of next year’s roster, it’s safe to assume that Nebraska will be extremely competitive once again.
Nebraska’s only NCAA Championship-winning team last season also competes in the winter: the Nebraska bowling team. The Huskers won the 2021 NCAA Championship over Arkansas State 4-1, ripping off four consecutive victories in the seven game series after dropping the first match. It marked the Huskers’ sixth championship since 2004 and first under second-year head coach Paul Klempa.
Action on the diamond closes athletic calendar
The Nebraska baseball team is also led by a former Husker who enjoyed great success in his collegiate days. Second-year head coach Will Bolt leads the current iteration of Nebraska baseball after reaching two College World Series as a player in the mid-2000s. Husker baseball is a program in the upper echelon of Nebraska athletics when it comes to regular-season success, but it has yet to take the next step towards national relevancy.
Nebraska has made the NCAA Tournament eight times since the team’s last College World Series appearance in 2005 but hasn’t advanced out of the first round on any of those occasions. However, Bolt’s squad made a real run at changing that in 2021.
The Huskers won the 2021 Big Ten Championship — its second in program history — led by stellar seasons from Big Ten Player of the Year and junior utility Spencer Schwellenbach and freshman infielder Max Anderson, the Big Ten Freshman of the Year. Despite closing the regular season as the No. 20 team in the country, Nebraska was thrown into the Fayetteville Regional with No. 1 overall seed Arkansas.
Despite this, the Huskers have shown impressive resolve in non-ideal circumstances. Nebraska reached the Fayetteville Regional final, stealing a game against the Razorbacks along the way. It’s Nebraska’s first regional final since 2007 and an obvious sign that Bolt has the arrow trending upward at Haymarket Park.
Husker softball, meanwhile, is yet another program with a long-tenured coach and a long-tenured history of success. Rhonda Revelle has been in charge of Nebraska softball since 1993, and has helped build another successful program at Nebraska.
During her career, she has led Nebraska to three Women’s College World Series appearances and 20 NCAA Tournament appearances. The Huskers have won the Big Ten once under Revelle in 2014 and have four total conference championships during the Revelle era.
However, the program has hit a bit of a rough patch recently. Nebraska softball has posted a winning record just once since 2017, including a pandemic-shortened 9-14 campaign in 2020. The Huskers went 22-22 in 2021, and are in an interesting position next season with seven seniors on the roster that are all eligible to return, with the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19.
A complete list of Nebraska Athletics by season
Fall: Football, Volleyball, Women’s Soccer, Men’s Cross Country, Women’s Cross Country
Winter: Men’s Basketball, Women’s Basketball, Bowling, Men’s Gymnastics, Women’s Gymnastics, Rifle, Men’s Track and Field, Women’s Track and Field, Wrestling, Swimming & Diving
Spring: Baseball, Beach Volleyball, Women’s Golf, Men’s Golf, Softball, Men’s Tennis, Women’s Tennis
In addition to Nebraska’s varsity sports, the university sponsors a variety of sports clubs that are open for anyone at the university to participate in. More information about each club and how to form one can be found here.