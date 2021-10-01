So you just got done with a long week of assignments and you want to do something fun for the weekend.
Group chats are blowing up with friends asking what to do. Alcohol is dusted off and taken down from the top shelf. Some decide to indulge in self-care and others in intoxicated dancing.
To help out the latter group of people, The Daily Nebraskan compiled a list of some drinking spots that make up the Lincoln bar scene, with your specific celebrations in mind.
A bar for your 21st birthday
On a 21st birthday, everyone has to stop by Iguana’s Pub, better known as Iggy’s, for a signature frog sperm shot. The shot tastes a little bit like Gatorade and is served in a test tube with a plastic frog on top.
Iggy’s, located at 1426 O St., is relaxed with music videos playing on TVs and a couple of tables and couches along the walls. There are two pool tables centered in the middle of the room, and cold coasters built into the tables, which come in handy on sweaty summer nights. On particularly busy Friday nights, they open up a back room with another smaller bar.
Iggy’s gives out free popcorn and nachos every night with a purchase of a drink, and the Long Island Iced Teas are about $3 on Fridays. On Topshelf Tuesdays all liquor is $3, making it the best day to stop by for fans of expensive whiskey and vodka.
Iggy’s is closed on Sundays and open from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. the rest of the week.
A bar for Nebraska fans
1867 Bar, located at 101 N. 14 St., is a cornucopia of everything Nebraska. It is named after the year Nebraska became a state, and its decor consists of black and white photos of the Nebraska landscape and Nebraska license plates laminated into the actual bar. They host mini-concerts in their backroom by local bands, and 1867 has typical Nebraska yard games such as Jenga, cornhole and darts to play with friends in the indoor beer garden.
As for drinks, they have a large selection of beers from Nebraskan breweries, as well as interesting liquors such as a Pineapple whiskey made by the local Lazy RW Distillery.
1867 hours may vary according to busyness but they are usually open from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday and 4 p.m. to 11 p.m Sunday. Stop by with some pals and play a tense game of Jenga, or just change the song on the jukebox to something jiggy.
A bar for when you can’t decide if you want to dance or sit and drink fancy drinks
At first sight, Boombox Social seems like just another 80s-themed dance bar. It’s located off of 16th and P streets near UNL, and it is hard to miss, with a huge neon sign in the front and dance music filtering out the door.
Inside, there are neon lights on the walls and a DJ spinning up on stage. There are tables and chairs to sit at and a little dance floor in the middle. They have a small menu of shots and cocktails, so you aren’t standing at the bar for hours deciding what to order. They also have a small window next to the bar where anyone can order some steamy slices of pizza.
There’s more to Boombox Social than you might initially think. Ask for a Pepsi at the bar, and the bartender will hand over a small gold coin. Then, use the coin in a Pepsi machine upstairs. The Pepsi machine will open up into a totally different bar called Sideshow Spirits.
The walls muffle the dance tunes from Boombox Social, and the lights are dim. They have a huge wall filled with top shelf alcohol, and brass pipes and drums can be seen behind a glass window that some liquors are distilled in. They also brew their own vodkas, whiskies and ciders. It’s very “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.”
The drinks range from $9-12, and the menu is witty with remarks like a snozzberry reference from the movie “Super Troopers” when explaining what is the snozzberry cocktail. The Fashion Show cocktail is a smoky spin on an Old Fashioned with a whiskey brewed in house that is delicious.
Stop by for this two-in-one bar special Sunday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., Friday from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. for Boombox, and any day from 4-11 p.m. for Sideshow Spirits.
A bar for the youngsters of the group
If there’s anyone under 21 years old in your gang, head over to Main Street, located at 1325 O Street. There’s a dance floor and a bar for those of age to grab a drink. They usually have guest DJs from out of town, and each night has a music theme, like Friday is Latin Night and both Thursday and Saturday are Hip-Hop/EDM nights. While Main Street is known primarily for dancing, it also serves cheap drinks, and from 9-11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday well drinks are $1.
This bar is perfect for the weekend since it’s only open Thursday through Saturday from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. There is a cover fee, but for $5 you can make some memories or mistakes — it depends on what you’re drinking.
A bar that will pinch back if you aren’t wearing green
McKinney’s Irish Pub is a small tavern-style pub nestled next to The Graduate Hotel in the Haymarket. The atmosphere feels Irish, and the place is packed on St. Patrick’s Day with folks drinking green beer and sitting at tables on the patio. The inside is dingy, but in a hipster way, with exposed brick and dollar bills pinned to the walls behind the bar.
One drink recommendation is The Irish Trash Can, which is a twist on the Long Island iced tea. Whiskey fans have a ton of options to decide from, from top shelf to affordable. Other than drinks, they also have a full menu of sandwiches and sides. Go here for a bite and a beer on Husker game days or the night before a big exam for good luck.
McKinney’s is open every day from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., with a kitchen open until 10 p.m.
A bar for first dates
Tipsy Tina’s Cantina is located in the Haymarket on 8th and Q streets. It’s a laidback place with a patio and colorful furniture. Tables and stools line the outside of the restaurant, and in the center is a huge circular bar.
Their tacos are delicious, and they also have some well-priced, house-blended drinks and cocktails, including a strong piña colada. If you like spicy things, they are known for a michelada cocktail, which is made with their house Mexican lager.
Tina’s is the perfect place for a first date; you can chit-chat while seeing if your date knows how to eat tacos. (It’s an art, so if they use a fork, escape while you still can.)
Tina’s is open 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
A bar for sweaty dancing
Strap on those dancing shoes — make sure they aren’t white — and order a ride to the Brass Rail. On summer nights around 11 p.m., this popular venue is hopping.
There’s a cover fee, but it’s $6 or less. The front part of the bar has tables with stools for sitting and sipping drinks while chatting, but be prepared to yell over the thumping dance music. The back part of the bar houses the dance floor. There are two bars — one in the front and one in the back — but it’s better to buy drinks in the front so as to not get jostled around by fellow dancers in the back.
It’s best to hit this place at the end of the night since they are open until 2 a.m.; plus, it gets sweaty, and no one wants to stink up their outfit at the beginning of the night.
The Brass Rail is open from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday through Saturday. They’re closed from Sunday to Tuesday.
A bar for drinks that can be inhaled
JJ Hooligans can be found beneath LeadBelly in the Haymarket. They’re primarily known for vapor shots, which are made with a flavored alcohol of your choice that the bartender lights on fire. The shot is then taken and the vapor from the fire is inhaled. Fair warning: do not try these shots if you’re having a low-key night where no one wants to get plastered.
Other than these shots, JJ Hooligans also offers a chill atmosphere with games, a photo booth and multiple TVs you can watch Husker games on. You could easily go with some friends and spend the whole night sipping beers and goofing around.
JJ Hooligans is open 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. from Sunday to Thursday and 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
A bar for secret drinking
The Other Room is a modern-day speakeasy where patrons have to knock on a large wooden door to get in. It’s located in the Tavern on the Square courtyard downtown. It’s a small bar that only allows a certain number of people in at a time, but it is worth the wait. The bartenders are mixologists and concoct exotic drinks with fancy alcohol, such as a blueberry butterfly pea vodka. Their drinks are all reasonably priced and affordable on a college-student budget.
They don’t accept credit cards, so make sure to bring cash. They also don’t allow pictures, so no one on Snapchat will know about the experience. However, it’s worth the memories, and everyone needs to go at least once.
There’s plenty of opportunities to go to The Other Room since it is open from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. every night.
A bar for huge drinks and comedy
Duffy’s Tavern is pretty much the whole package. This locally owned bar can be found at 1412 O St. It has exposed brick, a back patio, giant fishbowl drinks, live music and comedy nights. Famous bands have performed there, from Nirvana to The Flaming Lips to Bright Eyes.
On Monday nights they have an Open Mic Night where anyone can stop by and try a hand at stand-up comedy.
Their fishbowl drinks are huge, and while they are expensive, they are also delicious. A recommendation is Liquid Cocaine, which has amaretto and orange juice.
Their patio is also a big crowd draw, especially on hot summer nights. In the winter they aren’t as busy, but they have fire pits for Nebraskans that are crazy enough to venture out in the middle of a blizzard.
Duffy’s is open from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m every evening.
So there you go folks, the Lincoln bar scene in a nutshell. College consists of some of the best years of your life, so why not spend a portion of it on a sweaty dance floor, bopping to some Dua Lipa while clasping a condensing glass of Vodka Cran.