Pagan Athletes, a noise-rock duo comprised of brothers Griffin and Nathan Wolf, graced The Daily Nebraskan's office in February for the first of the DN's Press Play live sessions. Hailing from Omaha, the teenagers have infiltrated the city's underground music scene with their glitching keyboard tones and blazing drum beats.
Press Play: Pagan Athletes perform at The Daily Nebraskan
Jenny Welsh
Jackson Wilford
