The opinion of Kleidy U.F. Camela
Growing up, I had to watch my mother – a nurse – spend days and nights in and out of hospitals so she could provide for us. Being on my own required me to take responsibility for the household chores, my school workload and taking care of my nephew who is 4 years younger than me.
One day, when I was 13 years old, I accidentally spilled a hot teakettle on my nephew, and he got badly hurt. I was terrified of what my mom would say when she came back from work. More than that, I feared that I had put my nephew in jeopardy. But immediately I set my panic aside and placed him in a cold shower to prevent serious injuries.
On that day, I found out the hard way that I hated not being able to play outside with my friends and that poor behaviors should not be rewarded.
Humans have known that actions have consequences. My mother made sure that I learned that when I was young. The recent deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd are just a small segment of the institutionalized police brutality and the continuous negligence of the criminal justice system towards minorities. Unfortunately, unlike my mother, the legal system prejudices minorities with near impunity.
After the wave of protests against police brutality that have recently engulfed the United States,Lincoln mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird’s decision to influx more money into the Lincoln Police Department for the acquisition of body cameras seems to be counterintuitive.
Investing in body cameras for the police at first appears to cast some light directed to the resolution of the problem. However, a deeper scrutiny reveals major flaws in the justice organization.
The recently announced “hold cops accountable” initiative is a commendable effort, but it represents only one step in the arduous journey ahead to end police brutality. Any initiative that increases funding for the police, like the city council’s proposed budget, is a step in the opposite direction.
I believe that by investing in body cameras, the Lincoln government is effectively endorsing police brutality, as the officers get access to more resources to continue to kill racial minorities.
From 2013 to 2019,99% of police killings still have not resulted in criminal charges. So clearly the problem is not having records of police brutality – we all know it’s become our daily bread – but creating a police corporation that stops enabling it. Data shows that Black people are 3 times more likely to get killed by the police than white people, and the police often get a free pass as if Black lives didn’t matter.
In order to fund the LPD, theproposed budget suggests cutting one day of library service and spending less for sidewalk repair, among other advancements.
Instead, it should consider using the police department’s funds to aid Black-owned businesses and fund training in ethical decision making for the police corporation in order to increase the city safety’s for all the citizens, especially the ones who have lacked this protection.
Why do the police keep getting free passes when they commit murders? What about it is so easily justifiable?
It requires several years of training to become a professional who deals with lives on a daily basis, such as nurses, doctors, pilots, etc. Any one of the latter group would very easily get their licenses revoked, society’s rebuke and years of penal process if they had half as many killings as the police have. And yet, contrary to popular belief, the police have the duty to protect and preserve human life as much as healthcare professionals.
It is past time we replace wishful thinking with rational thought, if we aim to put systematic racism behind us. I believe that the main predicament about police abuse is centralized within the police corporation, and any effort that focuses on external elements to solve it will be in vain.
We have received enough warning and deadly shots. Although a protective law body is desired, it’s utopic to think that anything short of a total reformation is going to make the police start protecting us how they really are supposed to do.
Kleidy Camela is a master’s student in Natural Resources Sciences. Reach her at kleidycamela@dailynebraskan.com.