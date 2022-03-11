Marriage is the legal union to commit to one individual "until death do you part." While this idea may scare many people both young and old, others find comfort in the idea of eternal love. It is normalized to want to spend the rest of your life with the right person, so it is important to be sure of your intentions before committing through legal union.
Those who have found that “special someone” early in life should not be deterred by young age or college. If a student couple has decided that they are ready for marriage, they shouldn’t have to wait until after graduation, as marrying in college is not only viable but presents many benefits financially, practically and emotionally.
Financially, there are a myriad of opportunities that come with marriage for college students. Through the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, married couples qualify for higher loan rates, as the federal government would no longer base the loan rates on an individual's parents' income. The couple would receive higher loan rates so long as both of the individuals are students.
Married couples could further cut expenses by living together. Having a shared apartment could be more economical than paying to live in the dorms with a roommate. Sharing an apartment would further prepare the couple for living together in the future, especially as they are both busy with their own activities, allowing them to learn how to balance the relationship early on. This balance would allow for a smooth transition into the work field, as the couple already is comfortable operating as a married pair.
Allowing yourself to get married in college instead of waiting until after graduation could save you expenses on a wedding. Students who choose to legally “tie the knot” in college and save the wedding until after graduation have a significant amount of time to plan the ceremony and think through all of the expenses. This buffer time between marriage and ceremony allows students to evaluate what aspects of a wedding are necessary to them and what could be too frivolous.
Furthermore, during the COVID-19 pandemic, many couples went through the legal steps for marriage but had to cancel or delay their wedding ceremonies. These unusual circumstances proved to couples that they do not need big ceremonies to enjoy their marriage or that waiting makes the ceremony feel more momentous.
As the age of marriage is progressively rising, it is undeniable that there is a stigma against marrying young — especially if you're attending college. Many critique young love or even discourage it, but early marriage does not have to be seen as an escape or distraction. Rather, marriage can be used as a motivation and place of security for young adults transitioning into the work field.
The emotional support and security that comes with marriage is not one to be taken lightly. While school and paying off student loans can be quite stressful, you will always have a serious partner to support and work with you through the hardships of college. Moreover, the stress of finding the right person or even the hassle of dating no longer becomes a burden within your life, allowing you to focus more on academics and job pursuits.
Statistically, people who graduate college have a 10% lower chance of divorcing their partner in the future than compared to those who do not graduate college. The mutual motivation to give your best efforts for not yourself, but your partner as well, may act as an extra push to graduate.
College students should be aware that getting married while attending college is a completely valid decision to make. Whether it is the student's first or 50th partner, if the couple feels they are ready to marry, they shouldn’t let college stand in their way.
Alexia Woodall is a freshman secondary education major. Reach her at alexiawoodall@dailynebraskan.com.