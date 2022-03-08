There is a lot that comes with being a 17- or 18-year-old in high school, such as experiencing more freedom, savoring — or counting down — the last days of high school or planning your graduation party.
I believe these are all things a senior in high school can validly and intelligently make decisions about. Something a little less valid at that age? Choosing a major to focus on for the next four years of your life.
You may have been confident about a decision you made months or even years ago, but you’ve changed your mind since then, and that’s okay. There is not much exposure or firsthand experience that students can use when deciding on a major while still in high school. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln itself has over 150 majors to choose from, and it isn’t very likely that you had previous experience or knowledge regarding anthropology or insect science, for example.
A survey conducted for higher education shows 68% of students are overwhelmed when it comes to choosing a major. College exposes you to many subjects, classes and organizations you may have been completely unaware of beforehand. If you find something you feel more passionately about and see a future with, why would you stay in a major that isn’t satisfying you?
You may have also been pressured into deciding on a major by family, friends or the stigma surrounding entering college undecided. That same survey shows 51% of students are not confident in their career path when enrolling at a university, making it all the more likely for them to change their major.
But remember, there is power in numbers. Over 50% of college students in the U.S. change their major at leastonce throughout their college careers, so major changes are very common across the board. I believe that this information is vital, and college students should be aware of it in order to help break the stigma surrounding it all.
Yet, there are many reasons why this information isn’t prevalent or heavily shared. Although changing your major could be extremely beneficial in the long run, it is very likely that you would have to deal with the repercussions in the here and now. According to Business Wire, 39% of students needed additional general education courses upon changing majors and 31% of students needed additional major courses.
With this comes the added cost of taking more credits, either per semester or throughout the entirety of college, possibly leading you to spend more money than you originally planned. In addition to money, you also have to think about time, as 28% of students said changing their majors delayed them at least 2 semesters.
While this is all true, and changing your major may set you back and extend the length of your college career, I believe it would be better to deal with those repercussions than the repercussions of graduating in a field that doesn’t interest you. College provides you with not only classroom education, but also the education that comes through experiencing events, people and organizations.
Your time in college — even if it’s longer than you anticipated — can prepare you for your future in many different ways. You may have to take more classes and have more semesters upon changing your major, but that added time can allow you to network both within and outside of your specific college, and this in turn could open up more postgraduation opportunities.
Knowledge comes with age, and students in college longer than the anticipated four years have more opportunities to learn and find stability in their lives before entering career fields. Changing your major part way through college could change the trajectory of your experience with college. You may dislike school right now because you have little to no interest in your classes, but changing your major could lead you to actually enjoying what you’re studying, leading you to a better college experience.
Deciding on a major at such a young age is a heavy and difficult task, and expecting yourself and others to trust a decision made in high school while being in college is unreasonable. A major change can lead to more happiness and satisfaction in the moment and in the future. Although you may deal with setbacks in the process, the final result will have been worth it.
Rukhshona Islamova is a sophomore journalism and advertising and public relations major. Reach her at rukhshonaislamova@dailynebraskan.com.