At the risk of sounding like a baby boomer cartoonist, people these days spend way too much time on those darn phones.
This is not meant as an indictment of the intelligence of the younger generation — in fact, it’s not meant as an indictment of the younger generation at all, but rather, a recognition that the epidemic of screen time is one of the great issues of our time, affecting people of all ages.
The 2020 Netflix film, The Social Dilemma, brought the problems of phone addiction to the mainstream, but metrics from apps like TikTok and Instagram show that social media’s prevalence in society is continuing to accelerate.
While Instagram, Facebook and Twitter all have their plethora of problems, TikTok is the worst offender in just about every way. The very attributes that make TikTok such a detriment to society are the reason for its rapid success. The site recently eclipsed Google and Facebook as the most visited site on the Internet.
In 2021, the average TikTok user spent 89 minutes browsing the site per day, opening up the app an average of 19 times each day. If these trends continue for the next 10 years, the average user will have spent 225 days watching TikTok, with around half of users watching even more. Social media trends are difficult to predict 10 years into the future, but given TikTok’s continuous growth, it’s likely that number could be even higher.
And that’s just for TikTok, let’s not forget other social media stalwarts like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. By 2029, it’s likely the most prevalent social media will be a platform that doesn’t currently exist.
Most technological advances throughout history, from Eli Whitney’s cotton gin to Phil Swift’s Flex Seal, have served to make tasks more efficient, giving more time for society to pursue passions and spend quality time with family and friends.
Such innovations have also allowed for the average person to enjoy more leisure time, which would seemingly correlate with less stress and anxiety. A 2013 survey found that the average full-time employee had a little more than 4 hours of free time each day.
And yet, depression and anxiety have been on the rise, with increases in anxiety medication prescriptions even before the COVID-19 pandemic. While it’s no proof of causation, several studies have shown a correlation between anxiety and social media use.
In 2021, the average American spent 7 hours and 11 minutes watching a screen each day, not accounting for homework done on a screen. In other words, nearly 45% of the average American’s waking hours are spent in front of a screen. And when it comes to that screen time, TikTok reigns supreme.
While other screen activities, such as FaceTiming a friend or watching a football game, still have real world social implications, TikTok is, generally speaking, enjoyed solo.
A 2020 survey found that spending less time on social media was the ninth most popular new year’s resolution for 2021, while spending more time with family and taking up a new hobby were the sixth and seventh most popular resolutions, respectively. If TikTok and other social media platforms' sole purpose is entertainment and connectivity, then why are so many people trying to spend less time on the apps? Shouldn’t people want to spend more time being entertained?
Clearly, there are other values at play in social media besides entertainment and social connectivity. Money is, of course, the primary value of almost every company in a capitalist society, but that doesn’t make every company necessarily bad.
With TikTok, the issue is how the money is made: through screen time. Therefore, the goal of TikTok is not to get you to like TikTok, but rather to spend time there.
Nearly every major social media platform uses some type of algorithm to suggest content, but none are as prominent as TikTok’s.
While Twitter, Facebook and Instagram open feeds which show posts from the accounts you follow, TikTok opens up to the “For You Page,” which shows content from accounts the TikTok algorithm has determined will keep you watching. This goal is quite distinct from a TikTok algorithm designed to serve videos which will improve your mood and provide useful information.
I have personally never downloaded TikTok, though I have gone viral on the app and I certainly see its appeal — so much so that I am certain I would not be able to regulate my use to a reasonable amount of time each day.
There are other arguments to be made against TikTok, but the screen time and mental health statistics alone should be enough to encourage anyone to avoid TikTok and its addictive algorithm.
Maybe you could read more Daily Nebraskan articles with your extra 89 minutes each day.
