Editor’s note: This article contains discussions about eating and weight.
New Year’s resolutions. We’ve all had one at some point, and we’ve all probably given up on at least one, if not more. In fact, the next couple weeks are the time when most people will give up on their resolutions, from being nicer to their mom to going to the gym.
If your resolution is to get along better with your mother, maybe you should try to stick that one out. But if your resolution has anything to do with weight loss or dieting, it’s actually OK to let it go.
You should base your New Year’s resolutions — or any self-improvement goal, really — on health and fitness rather than dieting or losing weight.
Dieting is not an uncommon weight loss strategy or self-improvement goal. In one of the Center for Disease Control’s more recent data analyses on adults and weight loss, they found that from 2013-2016, 49.1% of adults had tried to lose weight in the past year, and of those adults, 62.9% of them attempted to do this by eating less food. In a separate study covering 2015-2018, they found that 17.1% of Americans over the age of 20 were on a special diet.
There are several different approaches to dieting — some of these people were probably just not eating dessert or giving up alcohol. But there are also named and structured diets many people follow. For example, the Paleo Diet, which prohibits eating whole grains, legumes and dairy products, is based around the idea that we humans in the 21st century are better off eating the way humans did 2.5 million years ago.
The Atkins Diet, which claims that the average person can expect to lose one to two pounds per week, is based around eating less carbohydrates, and it doesn’t technically dictate that you should eliminate anything from your diet. In fact, they encourage you to enjoy a singular tablespoon of healthy fats per day, such as butter, flaxseed oil or salad dressing with no added sugar.
Other diets control the timing of your eating rather than the food itself. Intermittent fasting involves, like the name suggests, not eating for extended periods of time. The most common strain of this diet is the 16/8 method, which usually involves skipping breakfast and only eating within an eight hour period — meaning you fast the other 16 hours of the day.
So why shouldn’t you use these diets? Well, for starters, they don’t work. Even the “best” diet of 2022, as ranked by US News & World Report, only scores a 3.5/5 on a scale of how effective it is for weight loss. Studies have repeatedly found that after a year, people will gain back the weight they lost on the diet. Yes, they technically work in the short-term to help you lose weight, but that’s not always good for your health and mental well-being. If you’re adhering to a diet that restricts your eating, you’re going to feel tired and lethargic because your body is trying to make up for the calories you’re not eating by breaking down fat stores and slowing metabolism. It’s also much more common to binge eat “unhealthy” or forbidden foods while you’re on a diet because you’ve been deprived of them, which can lead to emotional guilt.
And that’s what it all comes down to, really. The emotional guilt of one’s eating habits and weight, which are the building blocks of eating disorders like anorexia nervosa and bulimia nervosa. Even if you don’t presently have an eating disorder, introducing yourself to these diets and obsessing over food and weight could trigger a disordered eating pattern that will lead to potentially life-threatening consequences.
Of course, not every New Year’s resolution to “eat less sugar” is going to lead to a full-blown eating disorder. But it’s something to keep in mind as you go about altering your diet. Think about why you want to be on this diet in the first place. Do you want to eat healthier? That’s great! You can build healthier eating habits without applying morality and guilt to eating. Do you want to lose weight?
Why?
Moderate weight loss can be beneficial for people who are classified as “obese” — a classification based on the Body Mass Index. If your BMI is 25 to 29.9, you’re classified as “overweight,” and if it’s 30 or more, you’re classified as “obese.” This means that for a 5’9” person, no matter what their body composition or muscle mass, weighing anywhere from 169-202 pounds classifies them as “overweight.” Anything over 203 pounds is considered “obese.”
But this may not be the best way to look at your weight. Some criticisms of the BMI include the fact that it ignores muscle and bone weight, doesn’t reflect metabolic health and was created based exclusively on data from white men. Other methods of measuring body fat, like MRI scans or weighing people underwater, are more accurate, but are more expensive and take more time.
From 2017-2018, 42.4% of American adults were considered obese by the CDC’s standards. And, yes, obesity has been linked to conditions like heart disease, strokes and type two diabetes. But what are the dangers of being in the “overweight” category, where 30.7% of the adult US population lies? It’s not clear. The CDC and National Institute of Health have pages about the dangers of “overweight and obesity,” but every health issue they list in these pages is related to obesity.
So is being overweight unhealthy? Here is a great article that goes over a variety of studies and perspectives on the issue, but the bottom line according to epidemiologists is weight is associated with health, while causality remains unclear.
So back to the point. Why are you trying to lose weight? To look better? To be healthier? You’d think that the former is subjective and the latter objective, but the truth is they’re both pretty abstract concepts.
Body positivity has come a long way in the past couple decades, but it takes a lot of work to get rid of internalized preconceptions of beauty and “ideal body type.” There’s nothing wrong with wanting to be healthier; just keep in mind that weight is not the only — or the best — indicator of health.
Now, more than ever, we need to show ourselves and each other grace and patience. I’ve learned a lot in my five-plus years of therapy, but the thing that’s stuck with me the most is this: imagine that your self talk is you talking to your younger self. Would you tell the eight-year-old version of yourself that they’re “bad” for eating a piece of cake or too many cookies? Would you tell them that they need to lose weight to look better or be “healthier”?
Because I wouldn’t. I’d tell my eight-year-old self that they should do what makes them happy and encourage them to keep playing outside, enjoy their team sports and maybe eat a couple more pieces of broccoli before they have their cookies.
New Year’s resolutions are supposed to be about doing something that your future self will thank you for, rather than setting arbitrary rules that will make your future self feel bad for breaking. Instead of restricting food or trying to lose weight, consider a different resolution that your past, present and future selves will all thank you for.
Sydney Miller is a senior psychology major. Reach them at sydneymiller@dailynebraskan.com.