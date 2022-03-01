With the eyes of the world on the Eastern European theater of war, reports of Russian social media disinformation have attracted the attention of many Americans.
Meanwhile, back in the United States, the app leading the charts in the App Store was former President Donald Trump’s very own Truth Social, a right-wing alternative to Twitter where the former president is very much not banned.
The social media site defines itself on its website as “America’s ‘Big Tent’ social media platform that encourages an open, free and honest global conversation without discriminating against ideology.”
If such a site actually existed, it would be worth checking out. However, based on the first week following the app’s launch, Truth Social has been counter to everything it claims to stand for.
Instead of tweets and retweets, Truth Social users will be able to post “truths” and “retruths” — a questionable title for posts in any space where the public has the ability to write, but especially one like Truth Social.
Although Trump and many prominent right wingers who have been banned are welcomed on the app, it isn’t without its own version of censorship. A user poked fun at CEO of Truth Social’s parent company Devin Nunes with a username of @DevinNunesCow, a reference to a parody Twitter account which Nunes unsuccessfully sued for defamation several times. The account creator, Matt Ortega, was met with a ban from Truth Social before even being able to post anything.
One of the rules on Truth Social’s terms of service page bans users from harassing or disparaging the site’s employees, agents or the site itself along with a ban on the use of all caps while posting “truths.” In other words, Truth Social’s masquerade as a free speech site, regardless of ideology, is blatantly false.
Truth Social has also had trouble on the tech side of the app, which placed hundreds of thousands of users on a waitlist and left many others with error messages. Despite vaulting to the top of the app store, Nunes said the app would not officially launch until March 31.
It’s easy to ridicule Truth Social, but there is a serious danger with the app and the other free speech apps such as Parler, Gab and Gettr. Unfortunately, most other platforms that have developed as “free speech” alternative to Twitter have instead turned into spaces for anti-Semitism and white nationalism. This may not be true of the entire user bases of these platforms, though they skew heavily right-wing.
Gab’s CEO, for example, has a close relationship with white nationalist Nick Fuentes, and he was even prominently featured on the app, calling Fuentes the “CIVIL RIGHTS HERO OF ALL TIME.”
Truth Social may not allow the all caps, but these kinds of extremist views are likely to be tolerated — endorsed, perhaps — in the app if Truth Social follows in the footsteps of its predecessors.
This parallel economy of right-wing and left-wing to moderate social media platforms is not good for America. Because as toxic as Twitter has been and can still be, it truly is the big-tent public square that these new accounts claim to be.
However, Twitter’s excessive censorship of predominantly right-wing accounts have led many prominent right-wing figures to migrate to these free speech platforms since moderates have no real incentive to join these spaces.
Twitter is not entirely to blame for the increasing polarization in the country and especially on social media, but it is not without fault either.
When Trump was banned from the platform following the insurrection in 2021, it marked a major turning point for Twitter’s free speech alternatives. As a sitting president, though a lame duck one, Trump no longer had his primary means of communication to the American people, and millions of his loyal followers flocked to the few remaining platforms which still welcomed the president. While this may have led to fewer posts on election fraud on Twitter, these simply migrated over to other platforms where they were not challenged.
More recently, Twitter banned the account @DefiantLs, which posts pairs of contradicting tweets from prominent politicians and political commentators and does not tweet any original content of its own. The account was clearly partisan, but its ban, though only temporary, was another example of more mainstream conservatism being alienated on the platform, leading users to more extremes.
I have no stake in whether or not Twitter succeeds as a company, but for the sake of American discourse, it is vital that the primary public square for the 21st century includes as many people as possible and isn’t torn in two.
A line must be drawn somewhere and, much like the First Amendment has its exceptions, Twitter and other social media platforms should ban explicitly white nationalist and anti-Semitic content along with other hate speech that falls outside of the Overton Window.
However, the majority of accounts Twitter has banned haven’t been extremist group leaders, but democratically elected politicians, like Rand Paul and Marjorie Taylor Greene. Though I strongly disagree with many of the politics of many of the people banned by the app, their election victories prove that their beliefs are not fringe beliefs in the country, even if some wished they were.
Even if the Twitter executives strongly disagree with their views, banning these politicians pushes their substantial number of supporters toward further extremes.
In other words, the ratio, determined by the court of public opinion, instead of the account ban, determined by Silicon Valley elites, should have the primary say in what content is and is not acceptable on the app.
It would be impossible to eliminate echo chambers, but keeping the majority of Americans in the same app for information is a healthier way to move forward.
Brian Beach is a junior journalism major. Reach him at brianbeach@dailynebraskan.com.