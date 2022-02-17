Forget the Lake of the Ozarks, Lake Okoboji or even Branched Oak Lake – in a few years, there may be a new lake demanding the attention of eastern Nebraskans looking to escape the summer heat.
Expected to be around 4,000 acres and less than 45 minutes from both Lincoln and Omaha, the proposed lake would provide a convenient place for outdoor recreation, thanks to a mix of public and private funding, as long as it can avoid the common pitfalls of similar projects.
The Nebraska Legislature’s Statewide Tourism and Recreational Water Access and Resource Sustainability committee, better known as the STAR WARS committee proposed the Lower Platte River Lake Development in January 2022 as part of Speaker of the Nebraska Legislature Mike Hilgers’ LB1023.
The state is expecting to receive $1 billion from federal pandemic recovery funds, which could help pay for the $700 million worth of projects from the STAR WARS committee. These include several improvements to Nebraska lakes and parks. Some include Lake McConaughy in western Nebraska, Niobrara State Park and the Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area in northern Nebraska, and a controversial plan to divert water out of Colorado’s South Platte River.
But for the average Lincoln or Omaha resident, the most noteworthy part of the group’s proposal is the plans for a 4,000 acre man-made lake situated between the state’s two largest cities.
Plans for such a lake have been around for more than 50 years, and some have proposed damming the Platte River or flooding the town of Ashland. Speaker Hilgers confirmed that neither of these outcomes are on the table in the latest concept.
While a new lake will likely result in economic benefits for eastern Nebraska, there are a few potential concerns that should be addressed in the upcoming months and years in order to make the lake a place that residents and tourists alike can enjoy.
Last Thursday, the legislature held a hearing on the Lower Platte River Lake Development and other STAR WARS proposals. Though the hearing has concluded, the project’s reliance on other public and private funds and a drawn-out research and planning process will surely create more opportunity for public involvement.
I am also concerned that the lake could become just another playground for the rich with private access and multi-million dollar mansions lining the shore. If state funding were to go to such a project at a time when more than 200,000 are living below the poverty line, I would not be able to support the Lower Platte River Lake Development.
Speaker Hilgers said that a “significant portion” of the perimeter of the lake would remain for public use, but that some would be privately developed.
It would be unreasonable to expect no private development on the shores of the new lake, but as this project develops, it is important to keep the lake as public as possible, especially given the state funds involved. As more money pours into the project, the temptation to privatize will likely be strong, making it all the more important for community members from Lincoln and Omaha to get involved to protect its development.
Additionally, the proposed 4,000 acre lake would likely necessitate the use of eminent domain and a taking of private property. A Sarpy County landowner expressed his concerns about a proposal that would leave his property underwater at the bill’s hearing. Part of this is unavoidable for a project of this size, but at the same time, displacing as few residents as possible should be an utmost priority in the project.
Altering the landscape at such a scale is also subject to environmental concerns. Thankfully, none of the proposals will dam the Platte River, but it’s difficult to determine the real impact without any certain plans in place. Also, according to the committee, part of the $200 million in the project will go toward hydrological and environmental studies prior to the lake’s construction. As the results of these studies are made available, it will once again be important for the public to look into these situations. After all, a study that shows a negative impact on the environment alone will not result in change unless enough people show concern.
The lake will certainly have economic benefits as well, though it's hard to measure these benefits at this stage. The STAR WARS committee said all of its projects are expected to generate $5.6 billion in regional economic impact across the state from the construction alone, though this is just a projection.
For comparison, Lake Okoboji, a popular tourist destination in northern Iowa, is around 3,600 acres and has its own tourism website. The Lower Platte River Lake Development has the potential to turn Sarpy County into a similar destination, and its convenient location might keep more Nebraskans from spending their money out of state while bringing in out of state tax dollars as well.
Even if the Lower Platte River Lake Development doesn’t become the next Okoboji or Lake Mac, it will still provide another place for Nebraskans to enjoy the great outdoors, which is one of the unique strengths of Nebraska’s quality of life compared to more urban states.
At its worst, the Lower Platte River Lake Development has the potential to harm the environment, displace longtime residents, cost the state millions of dollars over its budget and result in a largely private, upscale development only fit for the wealthiest one percent.
However, I am largely optimistic that a coalition of citizens from all walks of life will fight to ensure that the $200 million in state funding goes to create a recreational attraction, while generating revenue for the state that can be used to improve the quality of life for everyone.
Whether a reservoir in Sarpy County interests you or not, this is a worthwhile economic project for the state if done the right way. Though it’s easy to become pessimistic in the current political climate, I am ultimately hopeful that today’s Nebraskans will find a way to make something all Nebraskans — regardless of income level — can enjoy for generations to come.
Brian Beach is a junior journalism major. Reach him at brianbeach@dailynebraskan.com.