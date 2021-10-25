Throughout my time at the Daily Nebraskan opinion section, I have been rather critical of the media. Just last week, I criticized them for spending too much time covering the political stunts of state governors. After Biden’s inauguration, I said that the media played a more of a role in the nation’s division than the president. And during summer 2020, I implored journalists to tone down what I viewed as unnecessary COVID-19 hysteria. These are oversimplifications of my arguments, but I am no stranger to connecting the fourth estate to our nation’s problems.
And I am not alone in these critiques. A 2020 Gallup/Knight survey found that more than 8 in 10 Americans say the news media bears a “great deal” or “a moderate amount” of blame for the political divide.
Of course, underlying all of this criticism is the fact that I myself have been part of the media at the Daily Nebraskan, the Nebraska News Service and the Antelope County News while writing each of these articles. I have also worked alongside fantastic journalists who have written incredible stories at each of these publications. I have yet to meet a journalist who considers dividing the country as one of their goals or purposes, and I doubt I ever will.
However, I am still firmly in the 80% of Americans that at least partially blame the media for some of the nation’s division — not because of the individual journalists but because of the current business model.
It’s no secret that the journalism industry is struggling. The number of newsroom employees at newspaper publishers dropped from 71,000 in 2008 to 31,000 in 2020. Digital publication employment has more than doubled over that same timeframe from 7,000 to 18,000 employees, but the gains are not enough to cover the losses from print.
The same can be said about ad revenue. In 2019, American newspapers made $15.056 billion in advertising revenue, but in 2024, that number is forecast to be $10.887 billion, according to PWC’s media outlook report. Digital advertising has grown in recent years, making up 17% of total advertising revenue in 2011 and 39% of ad revenue in 2020, but it has not been enough to offset the decline in print.
And with these financial restraints, it’s no surprise that the average wage for journalists and reporters has declined between 2012 and 2020, and that’s without adjusting for inflation.
What’s left of traditional newspaper employees often must navigate a system that rewards clicks, since that’s how digital ad revenue is generated. But when journalists are too worried about audience metrics, it can get in the way of real news reporting.
A 2018 case study found that a newsroom that focused more on audience engagement had fewer stories about civic events than a newsroom where that was not an emphasis.
Admittedly, an article about, say, tax increment financing and constitutional amendments won’t receive the same public support as an article about a college kid who visited every Runza for a summer. Not that I would know.
Yet, the former provides context for civic engagement, one of the cornerstones of society, while the latter does not.
News doesn’t have to be boring and gloomy to be important, but likewise, it shouldn’t have to be inflammatory or superfluous to receive attention.
Ultimately, it’s the news consumers who are responsible for what they click on, but the journalism industry model can certainly make it easier for the public to receive a healthy news diet instead of allowing for non-stop dessert.
There are some encouraging trends in the media landscape, however, that provide an opportunity to escape the unyielding quest for a reader’s immediate attention and rage.
Revenue generation in traditional newspaper media recently reached a promising milestone: 2020 was the first year in which circulation revenue surpassed advertising revenue for American newspapers. Circulation revenue has held steady since 2006 for newspapers, while advertising has dropped by more than 50% since then.
This doesn’t mean that newspapers still won’t try to cater to advertisers — they are nearly half of their business, after all — but media that is more reliant on subscriber loyalty instead of click-through rates and pageviews is more likely to have the best interest of readers in mind.
Still, in an environment where the public is not used to paying for their news, not with their money at least, getting young people to subscribe for an online news subscription is still difficult. Paywalls may be important to the industry, but even as a journalist myself, few things on the internet make me more frustrated.
Thankfully, a growing number of media outlets have tried to break away from the traditional newspaper revenue model in recent years. The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit media organization founded in 2009, is one of the most successful examples.
The Tribune is supported by individual contributors, corporate sponsorships and foundation grants. It currently employs the largest statehouse bureau in the United States and as a result, it’s able to cover stories from the legislature that may not be viable for traditional outlets. And as a nonprofit, these important stories are free to everyone whether or not they can afford to budget a monthly newspaper subscription.
The success of the Tribune has sparked other nonprofit news outlets across the nation. In 2020 alone, the number of members in the Institute for Nonprofit News increased by more than 25%. The editor of the Nevada Independent, a Las Vegas non-profit news website, put it bluntly: “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, and we've tried to imitate everything that The Texas Tribune does."
A Nebraska nonprofit media source, the Flatwater Free Press, began publishing this fall under a similar model. Freelance reporters — and as of next week, two staff reporters — publish in-depth investigative reporting content from around the state and provide it to media outlets from small town radio stations to USA Today.
Nonprofit news will not be replacing for-profit journalism altogether anytime soon, but it does provide a more viable business model for journalists interested in upholding their civic duty, even if the revenue supporting their mission is not what it used to be.
Rural newspapers will likely remain viable longer than their metropolitan counterparts, given the novelty of hyperlocal news, sports coverage and advertisers, but in most cases, the nonprofit news model seems to be a better alternative to the current system.
Nonprofit news isn’t without flaws and, as its popularity grows, finding enough donors to keep the operations running could become an issue. There is already tremendous inequality in the amount of funding the biggest nonprofits receive compared to newer and smaller outlets.
However, given the bleak current outlook on the newspaper journalism industry, it may take a complete overhaul of the business model to regain the trust of news consumers, give more people access to the news and ensure that public institutions are reported on adequately.
The rise of nonprofit media outlets won’t solve the nation’s problems overnight, but it’s a great place to start.
Brian Beach is a junior journalism major. Reach him at brianbeach@dailynebraskan.com