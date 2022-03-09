As Nebraska’s gubernatorial candidates squabble over their records on critical race theory, a bill introduced in the Nebraska State Legislature this spring could ban parts of CRT before the election this fall.
LB1077, introduced by Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair, would ban certain concepts that many conservatives associate with critical race theory. Per the bill, if the Nebraska Department of Education finds that a school is teaching a subject named in the bill, a school could lose state funding and become embroiled in litigation.
While many on both sides of the issue have trouble coming up with a solid definition for what critical race theory entails, the term is effective in stirring up strong reactions. By classifying LB1077 as an “anti-CRT” bill, it is likely most readers already have an assumption as to whether the bill would be helpful or harmful.
Though the term’s usage is hazy at best, in a span of just over three months in 2021, Fox News mentioned the term “critical race theory” more than 1,900 times. Sen. Hansen’s bill however, mentions the term exactly zero times.
Instead, it outlines a number of particular concepts which would cause a school to lose funding from the state if they are taught. There are certainly problems with this method, but Nebraska’s version of the anti-CRT bill is to be commended for at least defining what it seeks to ban instead of taking a controversial slogan.
The bar may be low, but LB1077 seems especially refreshing because it stands in stark contrast to other bills across the country that seek to ban teaching on certain topics. For example, a Virginia bill stated that no school board or employee thereof could “teach or incorporate into any course or class any divisive concept,” which is horrendously vague.
I still oppose LB1077, but it is worth taking a closer look at and I encourage readers to read the bill’s language itself instead of assuming its content off headlines.
I have my concerns about many of the concepts that Hansen includes in the bill, as I outlined in my Daily Nebraskan article last August, but banning these outright is the incorrect approach. One of the main issues is that the wording of such concepts could be interpreted too broadly, especially in a more conservative state like Nebraska.
There are some concepts that most people could easily disagree with such as the idea that “one race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex.” At face value, this part of the bill seems like something out of the 1960s civil rights movement and I would even be in favor of banning this teaching.
I also disagree with the premise that “an individual, solely because of the individual's race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.” This is not widely taught in schools, but there have been examples that have popped up on right-wing media outlets. The fact that individual incidents of this teaching make the news means that they are rare enough to be newsworthy.
Still, this premise could be interpreted broadly, and schools could face litigation for simply teaching about prominent anti-racist figures, such as Robin DiAngelo, who argues that all white people are complicit in a racist society.
The potential for school censorship gets even worse in other provisions. For example, teachers are not allowed to teach that “any individual should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress on account of that individual’s race or sex.” This is interesting, coming from an ideology that has built so much of its popularity upon the idea that “facts don’t care about your feelings,” and making fun of safe spaces.
Of course, teachers should not go out of their way to make members of a particular race feel these negative emotions, but it is challenging to see how an honest discussion of slavery would not result in discomfort from both white and Black students.
Another concept that would be banned in the bill is the idea that “the United States of America or the State of Nebraska are fundamentally or systemically racist or sexist.”
This is also a problematic statement to ban, because it becomes challenging to discuss racial inequalities that cannot be attributed solely to individuals. If a teacher were to teach about disproportionate incarceration rates among different races without mentioning systemic racism, either explicitly or implicitly, it would be hard to have an honest discussion.
Even for those who disagree with the premise of systemic racism, banning the topic of discussion amounts to nothing more than unnecessary censorship — the same kind conservatives have decried on social media, and I am against both kinds: in the classroom and on social media.
Thankfully, none of these issues are likely to come up because LB1077 is not a priority bill in the 2022 legislative session, meaning that it will probably not come to a vote this spring. However, many other states have already passed or are in the process of voting on similar bills.
Additionally, the bill would likely face lawsuits if it becomes law, according to the ACLU of Nebraska interim legal director Rose Godinez.
Though it is unlikely that LB1077 will become law in Nebraska, critical race theory will likely remain the main issue in the 2022 elections. And while I may oppose certain popular tenets of CRT, it would be wiser for conservatives to focus on debating the merit of these topics instead of seeking to ban it outright.
