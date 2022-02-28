Out of the 300,000 girls and women that were reported missing in 2020, a third of them were Black. But, while scrolling through Google searches for cases of missing women in 2020, the number of Black women and girls represented was not proportional. The media too often pushes marginalized communities to the back burner, while at the same time those communities are forced to watch the media prioritize white women.
This phenomenon is known as Missing White Woman Syndrome. To summarize, this is when the media covers the cases of missing young white women disproportionately over communities of color and other minority groups.
The media’s preoccupation with white women and continual disregard for women of color disproportionately affects Black and indigenous people. By erasing groups, such as people of color, from the media, the resulting effect is symbolic annihilation: if they are no longer a part of the picture, they are no longer present in the public mind. Media coverage instead favors one demographic: attractive, young, able-bodied white women.
All missing persons cases should be treated equally — but we know this is not the case. We know that Black girls and women are 15% of the US female population and white females make up 75%. White women who go missing represent about a third of cases, but half of the media coverage regarding missing people is about white women. Missing Black women are not only facing gender discrimination but also racial discrimination, a prime example of intersectionality. The list goes on if they are a queer Black woman, disbaled, socioeconomically disadvantaged or older in age. America has a set image of who needs protection and who doesn’t. The answer is blatantly obvious from who dominates the media.
Now you may be asking, as media consumers, what can we do? You might be feeling helpless in this situation, as we are not in control of what the media chooses to cover. We are drowning in biased media that seems to be in charge of what we care about but, we do have control over what we consume. There are sources that highlight the specific experience of Black women and girls who go missing.
One of these sources is a website called Our Black Girls. This platform tells the stories of women and children of color who died or are still missing. At the bottom of their website, founders also have podcasts that further discuss these issues.
On the “About” page, Erika Marie, the creator of the website, says, “This is a grassroots website that is birthed out of a heartfelt desire to make sure that these women, who are underrepresented, aren’t forgotten. We have to look out for one another, and this is my way of making sure my sisters’ voices are heard.”
Sites like these are helpful to be able to conceptualize just how severe of an issue this is. The website allows you to select years ranging from the 1910s to current day. You are also able to get more specific with the type of death, ranging from domestic violence to familicide.
Missing White Woman Syndrome continues to plague our country. We know that the cases of women of color are rarely given major attention, if any at all. Big media outlets continue to shut the door on marginalized communities and it’s time we stop being complicit.
Through collectively consuming media that highlights the specific experiences of Black and marginalized women and girls, we are coming one step closer to justice. When our media institutions fail to cover cases that desperately need to be heard, it is our job to seek out the information.
Emma Cavalier is a freshman sociology and English double major. Reach her at emmacavalier@dailynebraskan.com.