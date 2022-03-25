The average driver spends roughly 58.6 hours per year waiting at red lights. Regular drivers probably know the agony of waiting at otherwise empty intersections, but the solution is easier and cheaper than some might think.
In terms of how Lincoln should invest in its traffic infrastructure, what goes around comes around.
To improve traffic efficiency, safety and sustainability, the city of Lincoln should focus on building more roundabouts as opposed to traditional traffic light intersections.
A roundabout is a type of intersection without a traffic light, meaning it is yield-on-entry instead of requiring drivers to either stop or obey traffic lights. Chances are you’ve probably seen at least one, even if they aren’t very common.
Roundabouts are not new — in fact, they have been incredibly popular in Europe and Australia for decades. This form of intersection has been gaining traction in Lincoln since the city built the first modern roundabout on 33rd and Sheridan in 2002. After seeing less fatal accidents, and less accidents in general compared to the traditional intersection, Lincoln built dozens of additional roundabouts with plans to construct more.
When choosing what type of road infrastructure to implement, it would make sense to consider what benefits drivers. Roundabouts significantly improve the driving experience by reducing traffic, eliminating needless idling and drastically improving safety on the road.
After building the roundabout on Sheridan, the city said crashes reduced by 83% with a 95% reduction in injury crashes.
This added safety would help combat a large number of crashes in the state. Accidents involving multiple vehicles occur predominantly at intersections in Nebraska. In 2020, 13,674 of these occurred at intersections, while only 4,175, or 14.2%, were reported elsewhere.
In addition to safety and reduced traffic, drivers can also expect to need less gas. By requiring less idling and waiting, roundabouts reduce the money drivers spend on fuel.
Drivers aren’t the only ones who benefit from more roundabouts. Pedestrians also have an easier and safer time navigating roundabouts than traditional intersections because they will only cross a single direction of traffic at a time, as opposed to traditional intersections where a pedestrian crosses both at once. Additionally, because roundabouts require slower speeds upon entry than at a traditional intersection, accidents that do occur are far less fatal and both drivers and pedestrians have more time to avoid accidents at slower speeds.
Roundabouts also improve safety because of their relative lack of conflict points, or points entering an intersection where potential paths cross. A traditional intersection has 32 potential conflict points, where a roundabout only has eight. This can be seen in the 83% reduction in crashes on Sheridan.
Implementing more roundabouts also results in a reduction in auto emissions, an unexpected positive. Drivers who stop less and are on the road longer would logically emit less pollutants. This has both to do with time spent idling at red lights where vehicles are still on and burning gas, but also the degree of acceleration. This means that a vehicle that holds a more constant speed will generally pollute less and save more fuel.
While environmental concerns are not universally appealing, the impact of these emissions has a daily impact on drivers. A UK study analyzing exposure to air pollutants found that while making up 2% of a typical commute, 25% of a driver’s exposure to pollutants takes place at a red light.
Supporters of traditional intersections may argue that the cost of implementing roundabouts makes them inefficient, especially when replacing intersections with roundabouts.
That being said, roundabouts pay for themselves. It should be noted that in opposition to roundabouts, traditional intersections incur a roughly $8,000 yearly power bill. Not only do they cost less in the long term, many times roundabouts are cheaper because they require less pavement. This doesn't even take into account traffic light maintenance costs. The money saved by people in gas money might not be immediately noticeable, but every roundabout serves to save money over time.
Roundabouts are also more cost effective for drivers. Along with needing to spend less on gas, drivers will also deal with less traffic and needless waiting at empty intersections, saving a good deal of time.
Even if the city doesn’t replace any current intersections with a roundabout, a large deal of good can be done by just focusing on roundabouts in future building projects. It could also be beneficial to consider roundabouts at intersections in Lincoln that need renovating anyway and where accidents commonly occur.
The impacts of focusing future intersection construction on roundabouts and ideally replacing current traditional intersections with roundabouts have already been seen. Every roundabout built in place of a traditional intersection will provide benefits through faster commutes, less money spent on gas and an immediate reduction in emissions.
In terms of intersections, it’s time to embrace the all-around best option.
Ben Lampman is a junior Journalism major. Reach him at benlampman@dailynebraskan.com.