For as long as I can remember knowing what the federal government was, I have been frustrated at the inability of Congress to get things done due to its deep partisan divides. If only everyone could get along enough to agree on something, anything, I posited, then I could have a bit more hope in our system. Even bills that seemed to be common sense, such as a bill that would make lynching a hate crime, were met with dissenting votes.
Earlier this month, I finally got my wish. The Senate approved the Sunshine Protection Act unanimously, which would make daylight saving time permanent in 2023 and eliminate the “spring forward” and “fall back” clock changes each year. That’s right, everyone from Bernie Sanders to Ben Sasse to Ted Cruz all voted in favor of the bill, which will now move on to the House of Representatives.
Perhaps even more impressive is the fact that the bill has not yet turned into a culture war talking point by right-wing media or a cheap way to virtue signal for the progressives.
The only problem? I don’t much care for the Sunshine Protection Act, not only because of its completely misleading name, but also because it gives Congress the power to take away one of the few things that I had, incorrectly, assumed couldn’t be taken away: my time. Worst of all, no one, not even Rand Paul, was able to stand up for my right.
They say everyone has the same 24 hours in each day, but by making daylight saving time permanent, Congress would essentially send one hour of our lives into the void, never to return to standard time again. I’m not necessarily a libertarian, but this power to legislate time away seems a bit overboard. Why would our nation’s leaders put our countrymen a whole hour behind the rest of the world?
I admit this complaint of an existential crisis in the space-time continuum is a bit tongue-in-cheek and that time would not actually disappear, but there are also real consequences for making daylight saving time year-round.
The Sunshine Protection Act may not literally take an hour off of everyone’s life, but it also does not actually protect any sunshine — it simply moves it to later in the day. This sounds nice, especially in the winter when the sun sets at 5 p.m., but it also means that winter mornings would be dark well into the workday.
Put another way, the Sunshine Protection Act has the exact same effect as moving the entire workday an hour earlier and making each class, extracurricular activity and sporting event begin earlier than before.
Under the Sunshine Protection Act, that 8 a.m. class that seemed too early on a cold, dark December morning would become what a 7 a.m. class used to be. Central Nebraska would have among the latest sunrises in the nation in December, with many counties not seeing the sun until after 9 a.m. in the wintertime. Driving is more dangerous after dark, and while evening commutes would become safer, morning commutes, especially for children who walk to school, would become markedly more dangerous. For this reason, the National Parent Teacher Association is opposed to having daylight saving time become the standard in the winter.
For teenagers and young adults, daylight saving time could be especially problematic by messing with natural circadian rhythms, which tend to be later than in other age groups. However, Americans of all ages would have to deal with less favorable conditions, which led the American Academy of Sleep Medicine to oppose making daylight saving time permanent.
Along with the experts, most Americans also have differing ideas on how to set their clocks from the Sunshine Protection Act’s proposal. According to a 2019 stratified random sample of 1000 people, only 31% of Americans are in favor of making daylight saving time permanent, while 40% are in favor of making standard time permanent and 28% are in favor of keeping the clock changing system, both of which are better alternatives to the Sunshine Protection Act. With such split opinions, it is disappointing to see the bill move forward unanimously without much fanfare.
As the bill moves to the House, it's important that legislators take their role as our timelords seriously. In the interest of safer morning commutes for school children, aligning with natural circadian rhythms, matching public opinion and not legislating away an hour of our lives, I call on the House to reject the Sunshine Protection Act.
And if I don’t end up with an extra hour of sleep on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, I will know who to blame.
Brian Beach is a junior journalism major. Reach him at brianbeach@dailynebraskan.com.