I love Christmas.
I love the music, I love the gifts and I love the lights.
Christmas, and all the traditions and decorations that come with it, has a special place in my heart. But the holiday should not be celebrated before Dec. 1, and certainly never before Thanksgiving, with limited exceptions.
I wanted to begin this column by professing my love for Christmas because I am afraid that this debate often gets framed in unfair terms, with the assumption that people who celebrate Christmas in October are the Christmas lovers, and those who would prefer to keep Christmas decorations in storage until December are the ‘Bah Humbug’ Christmas haters. This assumption is blatantly false.
In fact, it’s my love for Christmas that inspired me to write this column in the first place. The first week of November, Gateway Mall was already decked out with Christmas decorations and a sleigh bell beat echoing throughout. This saddens me, because it reflects the holiday’s cheapening as yet another corporate celebration instead of a recognition of Jesus’ birth or even the secular values of family, tradition and generosity.
Christmas comes early in our society not because of a desire to celebrate these values, but a desire to consume and keep profits high. To celebrate Christmas right after Halloween puts one in agreement Walmart and Amazon, soulless corporations with questionable human rights records.
I’m not saying that all pre-Thanksgiving Christmas celebrators are on the same level as these soulless corporations, but these aren’t exactly the kinds of role models you should choose to determine when a holiday season begins.
And it seems this issue is getting worse and worse each year, so much so that there’s an official term for the phenomenon: Christmas creep. Christmas creep even has its own Wikipedia page, which documents how several retailers have begun selling Christmas items in September. September!
Some Christmas-crazed individuals may say that nothing is wrong with Christmas in September, but they are wrong. There is such a thing as too much of a good thing. If Christmas were to last more than four months, then the magic of the season would continue to lose its value, exacerbating the current trend.
Something becomes special when it is rare. If Christmas was year-round, then there would be nothing special about a Christmas tree or Christmas music or Christmas lights. There would be no distinct Christmas magic to get excited about. That holiday cheer would be destined to become the new daily existence, and it’s unsustainable to keep that cheer going year-round. The Salvation Army bell ringers already seem exhausted by the second week of December as it is.
Dec. 1 is the perfect time to start the Christmas season because it provides around five weeks to celebrate it, accounting for around 10% of the year — a good metric for celebrating any holiday season. The Christmas season ends, therefore, on Epiphany, which commemorates the presentation of the baby Jesus to the Wise Men on Jan. 6. For a secular metric, feel free to use the capitol insurrection as your signal to stop the celebration.
Of course, there are a few exceptions that can be made for this strict rule, and admittedly, I have taken advantage of one this year. I bought a Christmas tree on Nov. 16, the earliest I have ever purchased any Christmas decoration.
Since I am leaving my college home two weeks before Christmas, I will still only be celebrating Christmas in Lincoln for around four weeks, so the tree will not lose its novelty. Anyone in a similar situation can begin early, so long as the total time the decorations are up does not exceed 40 days.
Additionally, I have to purchase Christmas decor early before it runs out because of our society’s sickness, and I had to begin decorating now because I lack the ability to delay gratification when excited roommates and sparkly ornaments are telling me otherwise.
One of the things I hate most about Christmas creep, and all the holiday creep for that matter, is that it forces people to conform to the corporate overlord’s consumer calendar.
Picking out a Christmas tree, which should be a fun December activity, now must be done in the middle of November, perhaps even on a 74-degree afternoon, as was the case for me this year. A Target employee told me that the trees are typically almost gone by Dec. 1, and while it may have been a ploy to get me to buy a tree immediately, it is a believable trope.
If someone wants to listen to Mariah Carey’s Christmas classic on their own time, I have no issue with that. But when demand for Christmas decor is at a fever pitch in October and November and I can no longer buy Christmas items in December, that’s a telltale sign our culture has a problem.
If you must listen to Christmas music in November, however, might I suggest the original Thanksgiving carol, “Jingle Bells.”
Happy fall y’all.
Brian Beach is a junior journalism major. Reach him at brianbeach@dailynebraskan.com