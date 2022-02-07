Editor’s note: This article contains intense discussions concerning racist and inhumane medical experimentation in United States history.
Last week in my women, gender and health class we read about the racial injustices in the medical field throughout U.S. history.
During it, I found it interesting and shocking that I was never taught about the Tuskegee Syphilis Study and white doctors performing unethical medical operations on Black women.
Even though it is the month where we remember and celebrate Black people, to my surprise, most of my classmates didn’t know about it either, which I realized during our group discussion in class.
Black History Month started as “Negro History Week” in 1926. Carter G. Woodson, the founder of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH), chose the second week of February because of two prominent birthdays included in it: that of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass.
In 1976, President Gerald Ford recognized Black History Month and called the public to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.”
Every year, the ASALH designates a theme for Black History Month, and this year’s theme is “Black Health and Wellness.” The idea behind the theme is to “create a platform that shines a light on the multiple facets of Black health and wellness through education and activism. There is much to uncover, amplify, question and correct.” The discussions in my class prove the point that there is a lot to amplify.
To start, European transatlantic slavery began two and half centuries ago. After 1619, about 20 Africans were brought to the British colony of Jamestown. We will never know what the precise number was, but some historians believe that around 6 to 7 million enslaved people were shipped to America during the 18th century.
These enslaved people were used as human subjects. According to the American Journal of Public Health, in the 1800s slaves were used for medical experiments against their will. In one of the two experiments, a Georgia physician named Thomas Hamilton would “conduct series of brutal experiments on a slave to test remedies for heatstroke.”
In another experiment conducted in Alabama, J. Marion Sims, the “so-called father of modern gynecology,” performed surgery on three slave women in order to develop an operation to repair abnormal openings between the bladder and vagina. The physician himself wrote about how much agony these operations were for the women but didn’t stop the experiment until he decided the operation was safe enough for white women.
Another important example is the Tuskegee Syphilis Study, a 40-year long government study where 399 Black men from Macon County in Alabama were denied the proper treatment for syphilis, supposedly to “study the progression of the deadly venereal disease.”
This study is “frequently described as the singular reason behind African-American distrust of medicine and public health.”
These two examples demonstrate the systemic dehumanization of Black people throughout American medical history, beginning with slavery but persisting far beyond it. However, Black medical history is not just a history of injustice. Especially given the substantial contribution of Black doctors in the field of medicine.
For example, without the contribution of Marilyn Hughes Gaston, we wouldn’t know to screen for sickle cell disease in infants. Her work also demonstrated the efficiency of penicillin in the prevention of sepsis in infants with sickle cell anemia.
And, without Charles Richard Drew’s pioneering in the practice of blood preservation, it would be much more difficult for doctors to access needed blood for blood transfusions.
These are just a few examples but there are so many other Black doctors who have done outstanding work and are continuing to do so.
While the theme of this year’s Black History Month has helped me understand U.S. medical history in a better way by exploring the intersection between medicine, history and race, it is important to research and explore more diverse narratives when it comes to history and race.
As my experience in class shows, these topics are not amplified properly in mainstream education — it took me until college to realize how much history isn’t taught in the classroom.
My hope is that people learn, understand and explore more of these intersections whether it’s in or out of their courses.
Malvika Vijju is a junior women’s and gender studies major. Reach her at malvikavijju@dailynebraskan.com.