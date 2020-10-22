Some call polls the most helpful tool when it comes to voting, but it could actually do more harm than it does help — think about how much it affected Hilary Clinton’s 2016 campaign and left young voters in disbelief while Trump supporters were more united than ever.
Despite the intended purpose of election polls — to provide insight at how the election will turn out and motivate more individuals to vote — they seem to do the complete opposite by discouraging people from voting and getting election results wrong.
If we take a look at how election polls are conducted we’ll see that not every polling organization conducts its polls in the same manner. There’s only one thing all polling methods have in common: an individual must choose to participate in the poll. This then excludes those who were too busy to participate in the poll, or who simply just didn’t want to take part in the poll.
The exclusion of those who couldn’t or didn’t want to participate in a poll is key to acknowledging that polls are one of the most deceptive tools used during elections. One of the reasons these polls tend to get presidential elections wrong is because of the way they present themselves. Polls claim to be “nationally representative,” leading to individuals perceiving the poll as trustworthy. However, I don’t really think anyone is stopping to ask themselves what actually deems something as “nationally representative.”
The Pew Research Center found that many of these polls tend to overrepresent adults who self-identify as Democrats, live alone, do not have children and have lower incomes. So if there is a group of individuals who are overrepresented, how can a poll be nationally representative? When we’re talking about something being nationally representative we should be making sure that these are longitudinal surveys. That would mean the pulling people of different ethnicities, genders, political affiliations, religions and socio-economic statuses to participate in the poll.
While I think it’s great that polls keep in mind those who may struggle more economically, because that is a big issue in our country, representation of those who are better off economically than most is still crucial for an accurate representation of the voters of this country.
Another reason why polls continue to get election results wrong is that they may be interviewing some shy voters. Just because it’s a complete stranger who’s asking us who we’re voting for, doesn’t mean we are any more likely to be honest with them about our preference in candidates.
One study found that individuals who affiliate with the Republican party or as independent, are twice as likely as Democrats to lie about who they are voting for.
Despite all this, polls have been helpful in letting the public know what portion of a population is voting for certain candidates. While polls don’t necessarily tell us why people favor certain candidates, they do help us in better understanding what types of individuals prefer certain candidates over others. But that doesn’t take away from the fact that polls still ultimately tend to get election results wrong.
Thinking back to the last presidential election in 2016, polls predicted that Hillary Clinton would win the election. One key reason for the discrepancy between polls and actual votes was that these polls actually discouraged people from voting.
When many individuals who supported the Clinton campaign saw that she was predicted to win, their chances of voting went down. While I think that simply seeing your favored candidate as the one predicted to win is a silly reason to think your vote doesn’t matter, that thinking process still makes sense.
It leaves more room for individuals to make up different excuses to not vote, as they see their single vote as insignificant to the large number of votes this candidate is predicted to get. When we think this way, we are underestimating the other candidates’ support.
It’s safe to say that polls were never created to mislead voters. They were created to give everyone a platform of expression to political preferences.
With that being said, whenever I get asked who I think is going to win this year's election, I am brutally honest in saying I have no idea. It could go any way, and it’s up to those of us who are eligible to vote, to decide who will be the one at inauguration come Jan. 20.
Evelyn Mejia is a freshman broadcast journalism major.